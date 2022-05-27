Man killed in Friday crash on south side of Des Moines, police say

WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people are dead after a semi crashed into a car near the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo. First responders were called to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00am Monday morning. When they arrived, they found three people in the vehicle dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt. Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash and have not said what led up to the collision.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO