Des Moines, IA

Man killed in Friday crash on south side of Des Moines, police say

 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist on the city's south side. Officers responded to SE 3rd St. and Watrous Ave. on reports...

WHO 13

One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family. “I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers. Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces homicide charges in a deadly crash that happened in March. Windsor Heights Police say Cameron Slothobuer was speeding when he crossed the center line on a two-lane portion of 63rd Street back on March 26. Police say he slammed into...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Vigil held for man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor 41-year-old William Lewis Kinney IV's memory and find healing after he was killed in amotorcycle crash last week. Many wore shirts featuring Kinney's name and likeness before releasing balloons in his honor. Kinney was riding at high...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Police: 2 injured after shooting in south Des Moines on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in south Des Moines on Monday left two people injured, according to police. Authorities said both individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — one victim suffered direct gunshot wounds, the other was injured by debris resulting from the gunshots.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

West Des Moines Fire Destroys 8 Vehicles, Damages Several More

(West Des Moines, IA) -- A fire Destroyed eight vehicles and damaged three more this (Tuesday) morning in West Des Moines. Crews were called to Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 S. 13th Street around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a fire. A neighbor taking out the trash spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Monday Shooting

(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
yourfortdodge.com

One Injured in Fort Dodge Shooting Sunday Night

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Alpha Media News has confirmed that a 16 year old male was shot and later life flighted for injuries sustained during a Sunday night shooting outside the Dodger Apartments in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Ryan Gruenberg, at just before...
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Crash Claims on Life

(Winterset) A Winterset man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Highway 169 south of Winterset. Responding Deputies found an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset,...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Three killed when semi hits car in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people are dead after a semi crashed into a car near the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo. First responders were called to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00am Monday morning. When they arrived, they found three people in the vehicle dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt. Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash and have not said what led up to the collision.
WATERLOO, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Motorcyclists Identified From Crash With Deer That Occurred On Sunday

The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in Sunday evening shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening. Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police say three people were killed Monday morning when a vehicle and a semi crashed. In a crash report, police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle...
WATERLOO, IA
kniakrls.com

BREAKING: Knoxville Woman Dies in Memorial Day Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision in Knoxville on Memorial Day. Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, died from injuries sustained in a crash with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Willetts Drive. According to a crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a motorcycle operated by Hegwood crossed the centerline, and collided with the front driver’s side of a Chevy Silverado truck operated by Bradley Gilbert of Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived shortly after and began providing emergency medical attention to Hegwood, who was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Ames Police investigating early morning shooting

UPDATE 1:54 PM – Ames Police report they’ve executed two search warrants in response to the shooting and have arrested one person on an outstanding warrant from another investigation. Wunnie Conteh, 18, was arrested at 108 Jewel Drive on a warrant for displaying a dangerous weapon from an incident that happened on May 20th. He […]
AMES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
