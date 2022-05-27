ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Investigation: No retaliation against COVID-19 whistleblower

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fsl8mRi00

There's nothing to indicate the Florida Department of Health told an employee to falsify COVID-19 data and she wasn't fired out of retaliation, according to a state investigator's report released this month.

Former department employee Rebekah Jones received national attention when she raised questions about the state's COVID-19 dashboard and claimed she was fired for exposing problems. The state said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times.

An inspector general's 268-page report found no evidence of wrongdoing or retaliation by the department.

Jones, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz , is also facing criminal charges after authorities said she illegally accessed the Department of Health's computer system to send a message to 1,750 people and downloaded confidential data and saved it to her devices.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against NY AG investigation

NEW YORK -- A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit to block New York's civil investigation of his business practices. U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes' ruling came a day after a New York appeals court ruled Trump must answer questions under oath in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation, upholding a lower-court ruling requiring him to sit for a deposition.Trump sued James in December, just after she issued a subpoena for his testimony. Through his lawyers, the Republican former president alleged the probe was political in nature and James, a Democrat, had violated his constitutional rights in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health#Democrat#House#Republican
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Durham evidence of Clinton camp’s ties to Trump-Russia claims

A federal judge blocked special counsel John Durham over the weekend from introducing evidence in court linking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to efforts to harm then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign by alleging he held ties to the Russian government. On Saturday, D.C. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled...
The Associated Press

Judge: Trump administration illegally withdrew bird listing

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration acted illegally in 2020 when it withdrew an earlier proposal to list as threatened a hen-sized bird found only in the high desert along the California-Nevada line. It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of...
NBC News

Auditor who was fired from Axos Bank, Trump's new lender, wins suit against bank

A former internal auditor who was fired after he raised concerns about practices at Axos Bank, the Trump Organization's new lender, won his wrongful termination case against the bank last week. The federal jury hearing the case in the Southern District of California awarded Charles Matthew Erhart, the former auditor, $1 million in damages for emotional distress or harm to his reputation and $500,000 for defamatory statements about him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

674K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy