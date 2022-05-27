ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has major savings on Samsung, Maytag, Lenovo and more

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dAh6_0fsl8g9M00
These Best Buy deals help you get the best appliances, TVs, laptops and earbuds on the market for affordable prices. Samsung/Jabra/Sony/Lenovo/Best Buy/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tech fans and deal hunters rejoice! The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has finally arrived! The best laptops , appliances , TVs and more are not only in stock, but available at the best prices you can find on the web. If you're looking to make your next major investment in the world of tech, Best Buy is the place to be.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy deals you can shop

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (Save $15)
  2. Asus 11.6-Inch Chromebook for $99 (Save $120)
  3. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
  4. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $500)
  5. Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for laundry room upgrades or a new TV to make at-home movie nights truly cinematic, there is a Best Buy deal for you. The retailer is currently hosting its Memorial Day appliances sale on top of deals on laptops , TVs , headphones and more. Below, we rounded the best Memorial Day Best Buy deals on some of the best products we've ever tested for the lowest prices on the web.

Memorial Day is this Monday: Shop 70+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Last chance: Snag a $1,000 welcome offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

Samsung deal: Save $50 when you preorder the advanced new Samsung Galaxy Neo G8 gaming monitor

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best TV Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Whether you're watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi or the NBA playoffs , you need a great TV screen to truly enjoy it. Right now, Best Buy has some of the best TVs we've ever tested on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4ED8_0fsl8g9M00
Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies with these top-rated TVs at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. LG/Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best appliance Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Cooking and cleaning can feel like a chore sometimes. Fortunately, Best Buy has oodles of big and small home appliances on sale right now. From compact air fryers to spacious refrigerators and everything in between, there are tons of Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVO0k_0fsl8g9M00
Whether you need a quick meal from an air fryer or want to keep your food fresh in the refrigerator, these appliance deals at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale are top-tier. Chefman/Samsung

The best laptop and tablet Memorial Day Best Buy deals

These Memorial Day Best Buy deals on laptops and tablets let you save big on everything with a touchscreen, keyboard and major processing power.

The best headphone Memorial Day Best Buy deals

It doesn't hurt to have your favorite songs in your ears wherever you head during the day. These Best Buy deals on headphones can make that possible whether you have them in or over your ears . Shop quality cups from major brands right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwBuQ_0fsl8g9M00
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale as epic headphone deals on Beats, LG, JLab and more. Beats/JVC/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best soundbar and speaker Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Whether you want to hear your must-watch new show better or blast your favorite music at a party, Best Buy has some top-rated speakers and soundbars on sale for you. Some models can add new dimensions to movies while others can make the sounds of your favorite vinyl truly soar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bG6zT_0fsl8g9M00
Upgrade your home sound with these speakers and soundbars on sale at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. Sony/Definitive Technology/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best smart home Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Make your home super tech-savvy by picking up a few new smart devices at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. You can enter the world of Amazon Echo in a compact package or be more hands-on with your home security . Whatever your preference, these deals can help you shop smart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeG5n_0fsl8g9M00
Get these smart home speakers, security cameras and more at Best Buy's Memorial Day 2022 sale. Amazon/Swann/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best wearable tech Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Put the power of your smartphone on your wrist with these wearable devices on sale at Best Buy right now. From Samsung to Garmin, you can keep a close eye on your instant messages, updates and health progress with these items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUjnP_0fsl8g9M00
Keep track of the time and your health with these smartwatch deals at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. Samsung/Garmin/Best Buy/Reviewed

Amazon Memorial Day deals: Save on TVs, headphones, furniture and more

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 will take place on Monday, May 30 . While many Memorial Day sales started as early as April this year, most (if not all) of our favorite deals are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.

When does the Best Buy Memorial Day sale start?

While Best Buy has already launched its Memorial Day appliances sale , it just launched its main Memorial Day 2022 sale this week. The sale will most likely finish shortly after the holiday.

Should I shop for Memorial Day deals at Best Buy?

Absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best tech you can find in various sizes and feature sets, so Memorial Day prices would be welcome ease on your wallet. Memorial Day 2022 may still be a few days away, but the season warrants big savings right now.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has major savings on Samsung, Maytag, Lenovo and more

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped the motherlode of early Memorial Day deals — save up to 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may only be mid-May, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from dropping some of its best Memorial Day weekend deals way early! There are high-quality TVs and tech, kitchen and smart-home essentials, style and beauty faves...it's truly shaping up to be an amazing sale. And we've gathered all the best deals right here, so you can get a jumpstart on your holiday weekend shopping!
FIFA
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ETOnline.com

The 35 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, we're looking forward to Memorial Day weekend deals and Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet. Memorial Day weekend holiday...
SHOPPING
CNET

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale Slashes Prices On Outdoor Furniture, Power Tools and More

Memorial Day weekend has arrived and the sales are in full swing at hundreds of retailers. Lowe's Home Improvement has joined the fray, offering DIYers deals on hundreds of items across the store, ranging from patio furniture to power tools and beyond. Whether you're painting your home or maintaining your landscaping, you'll find a variety of deals on the tools and equipment you'll need for your next project at Lowe's.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Health#Maytag#Memorial Day#Clothing Shop#Reviewed#Rec
CNET

Best Grocery Credit Cards for June 2022

Groceries can be a major drain on budgets -- a Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer survey found that the average American household spend almost $5,000 per year on food at home. While rising inflation in 2022 has made trips to the grocery store even costlier, a good grocery credit card can offset higher prices with rewards back on your spending.
PERSONAL FINANCE
laptopmag.com

Walmart Memorial Day sale 2022: Best deals this weekend

Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% on electronics (opens in new tab). The big box retailer currently offers online and in-store discounts on a range of tech. Walmart, like just about every other retailer is celebrating Memorial Day by purging their inventory. Now is...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Walmart Targets Amazon Prime Day With ‘Walmart+ Weekend’ of Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart is taking on Amazon Prime Day with an entire weekend of deals and discounts. And Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch by launching its biggest shopping event of the year next week. Related: Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 The so-called “Walmart+ Weekend” is an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members. Walmart+ is the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, that gets members free shipping, free deliveries and exclusive discounts...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7

If you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer with a decor essential to refresh any part of your home, head on over to Amazon's rug sale this weekend. As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of rugs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio with an outdoor rug or pull together your living room with an area rug, you can score savings on all kinds of rugs.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Memorial Day savings are here! Deals to shop from Amazon, Target and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

488K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy