Polk County, GA

REPORT: Man injured by truck at Grady Road Landfill being airlifted to hospital

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Details remain slim, but police did confirm that around 3 p.m. today a man was struck by a trash truck and injured at the Grady Road Landfill.

Polk County Police reported the incident to Polk Today, and said the extent of the injuries remain unknown.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called into land at Cornelius Moore Field to take the injured man to the hospital.

The situation is still developing. Check back for additional details as they become available.

