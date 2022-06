(SPRINGFIELD) The cost of gasoline hit a new record high in Illinois yesterday. The average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $5.00 a gallon on Monday, up about a penny from Sunday and $1.58 higher than a year ago when the cost was $3.04 per gallon on Memorial Day 2021. Many analysts believe the cost has yet to peak and they expect only higher prices as the summer moves on. Illinois’ price is the 7th highest in the nation behind California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. The national average price is at $4.62 per gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO