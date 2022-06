Just when you thought Riggie Wars 2022 was over, think again. Get your stomachs ready for round 2 of 12, as the battle heads to the city of Utica New York. 315 Foodies and Rock Valley Brewing Company co-hosted the first event, which was one of the first ever cookoffs to specifically feature chicken riggies. Observers of the historic battle sampled food from 16 participants, as well as enjoying live music throughout. Through all the amazing samples, a gold medal winner was crowned. The first battle gave the gold to Cassidy's Diner of Richfield Springs. The competition was extremely close, with 1st and 2nd place being decided with less than 20 votes.

