Walker, MI

1 in custody after 7-hour long standoff in Walker

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki8n8_0fsl8HHJ00

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody Friday after an hours-long standoff in Walker.

Around 11 a.m., Walker police officers were sent to a home near the intersection of Cornelia Avenue NW and McCarty Street NW for a search and arrest warrant for a “violent armed robber(y)” case that happened Wednesday morning in Wyoming.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. Tim Pols said that there were minor injuries in the robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they evacuated six surrounding houses while they worked to negotiate with the man, police said.

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel said because of the armed robbery, a gun may have been involved in the standoff so crews exercised caution during the standoff.

After seven hours, the suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

“We took our time and worked through this and we were able to get him to come out peacefully,” Mankel said.

No one was hurt in the standoff, police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqPen_0fsl8HHJ00
    Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i2vB_0fsl8HHJ00
    Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FibNI_0fsl8HHJ00
    Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)

Cornelia Avenue NW was closed at Ferris Street NW, but opened up just before 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

