1 in custody after 7-hour long standoff in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody Friday after an hours-long standoff in Walker.

Around 11 a.m., Walker police officers were sent to a home near the intersection of Cornelia Avenue NW and McCarty Street NW for a search and arrest warrant for a “violent armed robber(y)” case that happened Wednesday morning in Wyoming.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. Tim Pols said that there were minor injuries in the robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they evacuated six surrounding houses while they worked to negotiate with the man, police said.

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel said because of the armed robbery, a gun may have been involved in the standoff so crews exercised caution during the standoff.

After seven hours, the suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

“We took our time and worked through this and we were able to get him to come out peacefully,” Mankel said.

No one was hurt in the standoff, police said.

Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)

Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)

Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)

Cornelia Avenue NW was closed at Ferris Street NW, but opened up just before 7 p.m.

