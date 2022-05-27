TOP STUDENTS OF 2022: Seniors honors with lunch ahead of graduation ceremonies tonight, Saturday

































The Top 5 students from each school got the chance to eat lunch and receive honors this week ahead of their final trips to Rockmart and Cedartown High School as students, happening tonight and tomorrow morning at each school respectively.

RHS’s graduation ceremony will see Valedictorian Megan Clanton and Salutatorian Landyn Wigley both speak on behalf of their class along with others. They were honored during the lunch earlier this week, along with Victor Minucci , who was the STAR Student for RHS this year and the third top-scoring student in the class this year. Additional honors went to fourth and fifth place in the class rankings, Eli Loveless and Kyleigh Bowman .

Cedartown will hold their graduation ceremonies tomorrow morning, and the Class of 2022 will hear from Valedictorian Emme Arp and Salutatorian Monserrat Alvarez-Paramo. Additional honors were bestowed during lunch on third place student in the class Eli Crider , along with Tabetha Guzman in fourth and Ayyan Paracha in fifth.

The luncheon held earlier in the week was just one of the many celebrations held by the school in recent days for the senior class.

Check back for additional coverage of graduation ceremonies coming up on Saturday, with video included!







