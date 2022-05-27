ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

TOP STUDENTS OF 2022: Seniors honors with lunch ahead of graduation ceremonies tonight, Saturday

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyrAV_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG9nM_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AC8SF_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6b8v_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkOY_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki4Ds_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQrGi_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a61mU_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZRtc_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KcP6_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YeNi_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpRN9_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWwAk_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4Id1_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAonB_0fsl7yKT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rr4fP_0fsl7yKT00

The Top 5 students from each school got the chance to eat lunch and receive honors this week ahead of their final trips to Rockmart and Cedartown High School as students, happening tonight and tomorrow morning at each school respectively.

RHS’s graduation ceremony will see Valedictorian Megan Clanton and Salutatorian Landyn Wigley both speak on behalf of their class along with others. They were honored during the lunch earlier this week, along with Victor Minucci , who was the STAR Student for RHS this year and the third top-scoring student in the class this year. Additional honors went to fourth and fifth place in the class rankings, Eli Loveless and Kyleigh Bowman .

Cedartown will hold their graduation ceremonies tomorrow morning, and the Class of 2022 will hear from Valedictorian Emme Arp and Salutatorian Monserrat Alvarez-Paramo. Additional honors were bestowed during lunch on third place student in the class Eli Crider , along with Tabetha Guzman in fourth and Ayyan Paracha in fifth.

The luncheon held earlier in the week was just one of the many celebrations held by the school in recent days for the senior class.

Check back for additional coverage of graduation ceremonies coming up on Saturday, with video included!




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fAzs_0fsl7yKT00

Comments / 0

Related
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Memorial Day Ceremony held at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Monday morning Rome and Floyd County residents gathered at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds to remember those in the military who gave their lives in defense of freedom. The annual Memorial Day observance ceremony was presented by the...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Trion Splash Pad Open in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Splash Pad in Chattooga County, Georgia is back open for the summer, and the Trion Recreation Department is inviting the community to come by and cool off. The splash pad is FREE of charge. According to the Trion Recreation Department, the hours of operation will be from 10:00am – 9:00pm seven days a week. Parents are reminded that they are responsible for supervising children. The splash pad re-opened for the season on May 28th, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
Cedartown, GA
Education
Rockmart, GA
Education
fox5atlanta.com

Alpharetta school plans vigil for former teacher, family killed in boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. - An Alpharetta Christian school is planning a prayer service after the sudden deaths of a former history teacher, his wife and two sons. Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their sons Nate and Zach died from injuries in a boating crash that happened on the Wilmington River near Savannah on Saturday, according to a statement from King's Ridge Christian School Head of School Edward J. Spurka. Chris and Lori Leffler's daughter, Katie, received treatment at a hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
SAVANNAH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

A group of KSU professors, students, want answers after RCHSS department chair resigns and says she was ‘set up to fail’

A group of Kennesaw State University faculty, students, and community members want answers from university officials after the only Black department chair within the Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the time resigned last month, citing structural racism. Dr. Cécile Accilien, chair of the RCHSS’ Interdisciplinary Studies Department,...
KENNESAW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Cedartown High School#Highschool#Rhs
WDEF

Parkridge appeals north Georgia hospital license

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is appealing a ruling to allow CHI Memorial Hospital to build a new facility on Battlefield Parkway. It’s the latest shot fired in the hospital wars surrounding Ringgold. Just last week, Catoosa County held a public rally from northwest Georgians supporting...
RINGGOLD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Nearly a century of Georgia newspapers now freely available online

Georgia Public Library Service and the Digital Library of Georgia are pleased to announce the addition of over 53,000 pages of newspapers dating from 1877-1967 to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) portal. The portal is the largest provider of free online access to digitized licensed and public domain Georgia newspapers and currently includes titles dating from 1763-2021.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Floyd County Five Year Old Drowns Over the Weekend at Lake Allatoona

Authorities have confirmed that a five year old Floyd County boy died from drowning over the weekend. Kaiden Franklin, a student at Model Elementary School, passed away Saturday while swimming at Lake Allatoona. Witnesses told police Franklin was playing on a float in the lake when at some point he fell off and went under. His body was recovered approximately two hours later, by using a side-scan sonar in approximately six feet of water.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Monroe Local News

Update: GoFundMe organized for Bethlehem Christian School student who died in a car accident

GoFundMe organized for 17-year-old Bethlehem Christian Academy student Michael “Casey” Powell who was killed in a car accident on May 26. The GoFundMe organizer says: “With a heavy heart and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Powell. Michael was tragically killed in an accident on May 26th, 2022. This is a devastating loss for all the family and friends who loved him. No parent should ever have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child. Michael was a great kid and had his whole world ahead of him.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Several surprises, delicious treats at Jasper Farmers Market

Every weekend the Jasper Farmers Market is different—what remains the same is great produce, great people, great bread and fantastic sorbet. This past Saturday had several surprises and delicious treats. A new farmer showed up with a load of sugar snap peas and collard greens. Louise Jones sold her first tomato of the season (hot house but still a great tomato). Sgt. Peppers came to the market with the best pepper jelly you have ever had.
JASPER, GA
birminghamtimes.com

Newly Hired Administrator Divides Alumni at Morehouse College

A newly hired administrator at Morehouse College has sparked divisions and debate among alumni about who can represent the institution. Some alumni and students worry the new administrator, who will oversee marketing and recruitment at the Atlanta institution, is underqualified and question whether a white woman should have been chosen as the face of an all-male, majority Black college over Black male candidates. Others have argued she needs to be given a chance.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Live updates | Storms make their way through Georgia on Memorial Day

ATLANTA — Isolated storms and showers are forecasted to impact Memorial Day plans. Monday will welcome temperatures near 90 degrees and usher in storms in North Georgia. The inclement weather is expected to move in Monday evening. Parts of Georgia could expect thunderstorm warnings, lightning and rounds of heavy...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

6 killed on Georgia lakes at start of long holiday weekend

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a deadly start on Georgia’s waterways with six people confirmed dead. Five of the deaths occurred Saturday morning when two boats collided on the Wilmington River in Georgia’s coastal Chatham County. The two center console boats, carrying a total of nine...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Memorial Day/Monday, May 30th

Dylan Little, age 31 of Cedartown, Georgia – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (two counts) Nathan Wright, age 27 of Collinsville – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
948
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy