NEW BERN, Craven County — A SUV was wedged underneath a school bus, with children on board, after a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in New Bern. The SUV was pulled out from the under bus and there were children on the bus from Ben D. Quinn Elementary School. Officials said the children were safely removed from the bus after the crash.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO