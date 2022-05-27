Youth drill team ready to perform

Murray “Bill” Stegath, age 81, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 (his birthday) at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was born May 27, 1941 in Escanaba, MI; son of Gordon and Genevieve (Gamble) Stegath. Murray served with the 1/327 Inf. in Vietnam from March 1966 through October 1968 after Basic Training at F. Polk, LA; AIT at Ft. Gordon, GA and Airborne Jump School at Ft. Benning, GA. He left the Army (ETS) from Vietnam with the rank of ES. Known in the Army as “Pops”, Murray was awarded the Bronze Star with V. Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge Basic and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm. He is a Lifetime Member of the 101st Airborne Association. He began his tour in Phan Rang and served in Tuy Hoa, Phan Their, Pui Bai, Kontum, Dak To and many other locations in two years on his way to build Camp Eagle near Hue.
Comments / 0