Youth drill team ready to perform

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department had to rescue nine people Sunday night whose pontoon boat nearly sank on Lake Winnebago. The Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call shortly before 8 pm from one of those that were on the pontoon saying two of their friends were unaccounted for. The pontoon boat operated by a 73-year-old Van Dyne man bottomed out in shallow water and began to take on water partially sinking. It happened near “Fraction Island” in the Town of Friendship where seven of nine were taken with the help of Good Samaritans that had boats and jet skis. The missing two safely made it to a nearby island known as “Long Point.” No injuries occurred. Eight of nine were 23 or 24 years old. The Sheriff’s Office got assistance from the DNR and a helicopter from a Coast Guard Air Station from Traverse City, Michigan.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO