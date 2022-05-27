ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manawa, WI

Youth drill team ready to perform

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of practice, the HomeTown Heroes Youth Equestrian Drill Team, made up of area youth ages 10–17, will begin its season of performances throughout the area. The team will perform June 17-19 at the Great Lakes Rodeo in Gwinn, Michigan; July 8-9 at the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo in Iron...

earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford’s Jaidyn Wright is on her way to state in the triple jump for the second straight year. But behind her success, is a voice still motivating her. That’s her late mom, Shawna Heusi. Heusi was Jaidyn’s best friend. “[We were] almost like...
STRATFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
discoverhometown.com

R.J. Braun wins round two of Elite Super Eight Super LM Series at Slinger

Slinger, Wis., May 29—With a combined ten track championships of experience among the drivers chasing him, the youthful R.J. Braun held off veterans Brad Mueller and Lowell Bennett to win the E.H. Wolf and Sons Memorial Day Weekend 75-lap super late model main event Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway in Round Two of the Elite Eight Super Late Model Series.
SLINGER, WI
waupacanow.com

Stegath, Murray “Bill”

Murray “Bill” Stegath, age 81, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 (his birthday) at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was born May 27, 1941 in Escanaba, MI; son of Gordon and Genevieve (Gamble) Stegath. Murray served with the 1/327 Inf. in Vietnam from March 1966 through October 1968 after Basic Training at F. Polk, LA; AIT at Ft. Gordon, GA and Airborne Jump School at Ft. Benning, GA. He left the Army (ETS) from Vietnam with the rank of ES. Known in the Army as “Pops”, Murray was awarded the Bronze Star with V. Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge Basic and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm. He is a Lifetime Member of the 101st Airborne Association. He began his tour in Phan Rang and served in Tuy Hoa, Phan Their, Pui Bai, Kontum, Dak To and many other locations in two years on his way to build Camp Eagle near Hue.
WAUPACA, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA Softball Tournament Continues, Several Area Teams Still in the Hunt

There are two games of local interest today in WIAA Girls Softball tournament action. The Mishicot Indians, who won the Division-4 Regional crown Friday with a 10-0 6 inning rout of St. Mary Catholic, now turn their attention to Random Lake in the Sectional semifinals. The Indians edged the Rams...
MISHICOT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Beaver Dam brewery recognized on world stage

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Ooga Brewing Company in Beaver Dam recently won gold at the World Beer Cup. However, for them it’s not only about crafting beer but it’s also about crafting community. Jeff Scanlan wanted to brew beer for as long as he can remember. “I...
BEAVER DAM, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

5/30/22 Lake Winnebago Rescue

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department had to rescue nine people Sunday night whose pontoon boat nearly sank on Lake Winnebago. The Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call shortly before 8 pm from one of those that were on the pontoon saying two of their friends were unaccounted for. The pontoon boat operated by a 73-year-old Van Dyne man bottomed out in shallow water and began to take on water partially sinking. It happened near “Fraction Island” in the Town of Friendship where seven of nine were taken with the help of Good Samaritans that had boats and jet skis. The missing two safely made it to a nearby island known as “Long Point.” No injuries occurred. Eight of nine were 23 or 24 years old. The Sheriff’s Office got assistance from the DNR and a helicopter from a Coast Guard Air Station from Traverse City, Michigan.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Petersen, Gladys Geneva

Gladys Geneva Petersen, age 89 of Neenah and formerly Waupaca and Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away Thursday May 26, 2022. Gladys was born December 5, 1932 in Manawa, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Kolosso. She married Irving Petersen on June 20, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Manawa. Gladys loved travel and saw the world, touring China and Israel when they weren’t typical destinations. Her trip of a lifetime was to French Polynesia, Fiji, and Australia. She was a talented quilter, needlecrafter, and seamstress and a voracious reader. After Irving’s retirement they moved to Lake Tomahawk, WI area and spent winters in Texas before returning to live fulltime in Waupaca in 1997. Most recently she lived in Neenah at Island Shores Senior Living. Gladys was an active volunteer with many charitable groups.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Schulz Sr., Robert D.

Robert Donald Schulz Sr., age 87, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Shakopee, Minnesota. Bob was born on June 22, 1934 in Dale, WI to the late Donald and Ella Schulz. Bob served in the U.S. Army. Bob was a farmer and then a licensed cheesemaker. Bob enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing Sheephead, and listening to polka music.
NEW LONDON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Bulldogs win regional

After rolling through the Bay Conference with a 12-0 record, the New London softball team can add a regional championship to its list of accomplishments. The Bulldogs opened WIAA state tournament play with a pair of home wins, including a 9-1 victory May 26 over Mosinee in a Division 2 regional final. New London had opened tournament play May 24 with a 14-0 win over Colby/Abbotsford.
NEW LONDON, WI
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
starvedrock.media

Wisconsin UTV Crash Kills Mendota Woman

The holiday weekend included a tragic crash that ended the life of a Mendota woman. According to report from the Iron County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin, the 39-year-old victim was operating a UTV late Sunday afternoon when she lost control and overturned it into some water. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were riding on the UTV with one of them critically injured.
MENDOTA, IL

