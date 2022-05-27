ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Stricter permits are coming for north county cannabis

By Melinda Burns
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaDvK_0fsl6geQ00

By Melinda Burns

Two years after roundly rejecting the idea, the county Board of Supervisors this week voted 3-2 to tighten its regulation of outdoor cannabis cultivation on large farming properties, primarily in the North County.

On Tuesday, board Chair Joan Hartmann and supervisors Bob Nelson and Das Williams voted in concept to require conditional use permits for all future outdoor “grows,” beginning four months from now. Supervisors Gregg Hart and Steve Lavagnino opposed the measure, as they did when it first came to the board in mid-2020. It returns to the board for a final vote on August 16.

Crucially, the stricter permits would not apply to cannabis greenhouse operations in the Carpinteria Valley, one of the largest pot-producing regions in California. And they come after the county has already approved 1,855 acres of outdoor cannabis in unincorporated areas, largely under more permissive permits.

That’s well beyond the cap of 1,575 acres that the board has set on outdoor cultivation — but some growers now eligible for the cap could drop out. Others on the waiting list could take their place, but under the proposed new rules, they would have to get conditional use permits. Future boards could decide to raise the cap.

Marc Chytilo, an attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, a countywide group that advocates for tighter regulation of the industry, called the board’s change of heart “late in the game but still vitally important.”

“This establishes the standard for going forward,” he said. “We expect we’re going to see turnover in the industry. The lines have not been fully drawn about who’s in and who’s out.”

In recent years, bitter conflicts have arisen between North County cannabis growers and their neighbors over the “skunky” smell of pot that drifts into the City of Buellton and vintners’ wine tasting rooms at harvest time. The city; the coalition; WE Watch, a Santa Ynez Valley conservationist group, and the Santa Barbara Vintners have implored the board to rein in the industry and get the stench in the region under control.

Two years ago, when the county Grand Jury recommended conditional use permits for all cannabis cultivation, the board responded that the idea was “not reasonable.”

“I wished this had come a lot sooner, but it means we can look at each individual application and figure out whether or how it can fit with its neighbors,” said Hartmann, who represents much of the wine region west of Buellton.

Under the more permissive land-use permits, the board couldn’t require outdoor cannabis operators to scale back their cultivation; one operator was granted permits for 87 acres of cannabis next to a “legacy” vineyard. According to county officials, John De Friel, the owner of Central Coast Agriculture, a 30-acre “grow” at 8701 Santa Rosa Road, is one of only four outdoor growers whose operations have been approved to date under conditional use permits (CUPs) because of their location next to rural neighborhoods or urban boundary lines.

Under these permits, growers must show that their operations will be “compatible with surrounding uses” and “not detrimental to neighborhood comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety.” Public hearings before the county Planning Commission would be required. And the board could require larger buffers between cannabis grows and neighboring vineyards and homes. The minimum buffer is currently 50 feet from the property line; in the past, some vintners have requested 500 feet, without success.

“We could say we have enough cannabis in the Santa Ynez Valley and any more is a problem,” Hartmann said.

Nelson, whose district, like Hartmann’s, includes a portion of the Sta. Rita Hills, a federally-designated American Viticultural Area, said the caps on cannabis were perhaps giving residents a false sense of security. What if the state changes the rules? he asked. In the future, Nelson said, conditional use permits will give both the commission and the board the ability to scale back projects instead of rubber-stamping them.

“When the commission has the tools, it helps the applicant and staff to design a little more thoughtful project,” he said.

On Tuesday, Williams, who represents the Carpinteria Valley and was a chief architect of the county’s 2018 cannabis ordinance, reversed his 2020 vote on CUPs.

“There have been good projects, and projects we thought needed some work, and a CUP would help with those,” he said.

Eight cannabis projects are on appeal and still under review for final permit approvals under the outdoor cap. Their representatives, joined by Good Farmers/Great Neighbors, a North County industry group, asked the board on Tuesday for an exemption from the new requirements, calling them expensive, unfair and punitive, especially when the price of marijuana is falling. The board gave the eight growers until late September to get their permits under the current rules.

With the exception of Hartmann and Nelson, the board did not favor requiring odor control plans for all future outdoor cannabis — a measure that had been unanimously supported by the Planning Commission and requested by Santa Barbara Vintners and the citizens’ groups. Instead, the board majority agreed that odor control plans could be required only for grows such as De Friel’s that are proposed next to rural neighborhoods or urban boundaries; or on farming properties where cannabis would cover more than 51 percent of the land.

Lisa Plowman, the County Planning & Development Director, told the board on Tuesday that odor control plans for outdoor grows are “not very effective and may not be meaningful … it’s very hard to tell where the odor is coming from.” And she reminded the supervisors that the board had overridden any concerns about odor impacts when it drew up the cannabis ordinance in 2018.

Hartmann said it was important to start somewhere to reduce the smell, which blows into her neighborhood north of Buellton.

“To just say, ‘It’s tough: live with it:’ that’s to me unacceptable,” she said. “I live with it, I smell it, my neighbors smell it, community members come to me about this. We’re not making it up. It’s real.”

Plowman said, “I don’t want the public to have an expectation that can’t be met”; and Hartmann responded, “But certainly there are practices that are better than nothing.”

Lavagnino, a chief architect of the cannabis ordinance with Williams, then complained about the Planning Commission, saying, “Outdoor cannabis smells.” The late Commissioner Dan Blough, who represented Lavagnino’s district, often expressed his frustration that the county was not providing enough relief to the cannabis critics who packed into public hearings, clamoring for odor controls. Quixotically, Blough never stopped searching for ways that growers could be required to stop the smell of marijuana at the property line.

Back in 2020, Blough and the rest of the commission recommended that the board require conditional use permits for all cannabis. “We had some strong differences,” Lavagnino said.

“There’s been a battle for quite awhile between the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors over the cannabis ordinance,” he added. “They tried to turn it into their own ordinance because they didn’t agree with what our position was. We set the policy and they implement the policy … We shouldn’t be moving the goalpost.”

Melinda Burns is an investigative journalist with 40 years of experience covering immigration, water, science and the environment. As a community service, she offers her report to multiple publications in Santa Barbara County, at the same time, for free.

The post Stricter permits are coming for north county cannabis appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding ready for rematch in the race for SLO County District 4 Supervisor

The race for San Luis Obispo County District Four Supervisor is a rematch of a hotly contested election between incumbent Lynn Compton and challenger Jimmy Paulding that went right down to the wire four years ago. The post Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding ready for rematch in the race for SLO County District 4 Supervisor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County questioning Coastal Commission’s plans for Los Osos

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on May 17 not to adopt the California Coastal Commission’s recommendation to prohibit accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Cambria and Los Osos, at least not until the county has an opportunity to voice their concerns. SLO County Planning Director...
LOS OSOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Buellton, CA
State
California State
Buellton, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Buellton, CA
Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action hosts resolution for Wear Orange 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action presented a resolution for Wear Orange 2022. Several speakers shared their message in response to those shot and killed at an elementary school in Texas last week. They said: In the United States, going to school has become more deadly than serving in The post Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action hosts resolution for Wear Orange 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 23-25

Giovanni Ulisses Castro Hernandez, age 3, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, May 25. Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 23. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Water conservation rules coming to San Luis Obispo

As cities across California are implementing water conservation rules and restrictions during the state's severe drought, similar rules could be coming to the city of San Luis Obispo as soon as June 10. The post Water conservation rules coming to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Marijuana#Health And Safety
News Channel 3-12

The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - May 31st marked the last day of CycleMAYnia, a month long program by the EZBike Project, that brings "Taco Tuesday Group Rides" to Goleta. The event allowed people on the South Coast to test ride electric bikes from 11:30 AM to 1:30 pm with a taco- filled lunch break in between. Participants The post The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
News Channel 3-12

Hundreds of tourists enjoying Memorial Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of tourists from all walks of life ventured out to Santa Barbara to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend. Couples, families, and solo travelers seemed to be enjoying the sun, the food, and the scenic ocean views. Maribel Olguin, who visited from Phoenix, Arizona, stated "I love Santa Barbara because The post Hundreds of tourists enjoying Memorial Day in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo Public Health opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery projects as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases increase in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department has released its request for applications to fund projects that address public health impacts or worsening metrics caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The post San Luis Obispo Public Health opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery projects as COVID-19 cases rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Saturday

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the three car-crash victims from Sunday's crash in Isla Vista as 28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 20-year-old Sebastian Gil of Santa Barbara, and 20-year-old Daniel Razo of Yorba Linda. The post Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy