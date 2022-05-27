ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Zip Code With the Shortest Commute in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTpsu_0fsl6c7W00 The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States - and two-thirds of white-collar workers - were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. ( Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home. )

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers who are still commuting tend to have far less travel time than others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the ZIP code with the shortest commute in every state.

Among the places on this list, average commute times range from about 20 minutes to less than two minutes. In most ZIP codes on this list, the average commuter spends at least four and a half days less time commuting annually than the average commuter across the state as a whole.

In most ZIP codes on this list, the share of commuters using public transit is below the state average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

Click here to see the ZIP code with the shortest commute in every state
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSbv9_0fsl6c7W00

Alabama: 36362
> Location: Fort Rucker
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.2 (Alabama: 25.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 66.5% (Alabama: 84.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.9% (Alabama: 8.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Alabama: 0.3%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 381

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25C43f_0fsl6c7W00

Alaska: 99752
> Location: Kotzebue
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.2 (Alaska: 18.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 25.9% (Alaska: 68.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.7% (Alaska: 12.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.4% (Alaska: 1.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 42

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXgzt_0fsl6c7W00

Arizona: 85708
> Location: Tucson
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.7 (Arizona: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.5% (Arizona: 74.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.5% (Arizona: 10.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arizona: 1.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 254

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AbvZ_0fsl6c7W00

Arkansas: 72370
> Location: Osceola
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.4 (Arkansas: 21.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 81.6% (Arkansas: 82.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 15.7% (Arkansas: 10.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (Arkansas: 0.3%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 202

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xB1Yo_0fsl6c7W00

California: 92310
> Location: Fort Irwin
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.7 (California: 29.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.7% (California: 72.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.6% (California: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (California: 4.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 1,192

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Klzg_0fsl6c7W00

Colorado: 80913
> Location: Fort Carson
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.0 (Colorado: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 35.0% (Colorado: 72.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 28.0% (Colorado: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Colorado: 2.8%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pizOp_0fsl6c7W00

Connecticut: 06269
> Location: Storrs
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.9 (Connecticut: 26.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 7.9% (Connecticut: 76.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.4% (Connecticut: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.1% (Connecticut: 4.4%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 228

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF1MM_0fsl6c7W00

Delaware: 19806
> Location: Wilmington
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 20.4 (Delaware: 26.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.2% (Delaware: 78.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.1% (Delaware: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.5% (Delaware: 2.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3Gbq_0fsl6c7W00

Florida: 32508
> Location: Warrington
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (Florida: 27.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 15.6% (Florida: 77.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.1% (Florida: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Florida: 1.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ0f7_0fsl6c7W00

Georgia: 30149
> Location: Rome
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.5 (Georgia: 28.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 28.5% (Georgia: 77.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Georgia: 9.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Georgia: 1.9%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 493

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoN5b_0fsl6c7W00

Hawaii: 96857
> Location: Schofield Barracks
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.2 (Hawaii: 27.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 26.9% (Hawaii: 67.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.7% (Hawaii: 13.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Hawaii: 5.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFUM9_0fsl6c7W00

Idaho: 83340
> Location: Ketchum
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.8 (Idaho: 21.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.1% (Idaho: 77.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.7% (Idaho: 9.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Idaho: 0.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 89

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJYNP_0fsl6c7W00

Illinois: 60088
> Location: North Chicago
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.7 (Illinois: 29.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 23.1% (Illinois: 71.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.5% (Illinois: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.2% (Illinois: 8.8%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sjckl_0fsl6c7W00

Indiana: 46556
> Location: Notre Dame
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.1 (Indiana: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 14.2% (Indiana: 81.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 1.7% (Indiana: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Indiana: 0.9%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKzqZ_0fsl6c7W00

Iowa: 50588
> Location: Storm Lake
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.0 (Iowa: 19.5)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.3% (Iowa: 80.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 20.0% (Iowa: 8.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Iowa: 0.9%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 268

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5lww_0fsl6c7W00

Kansas: 67420
> Location: Beloit
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (Kansas: 19.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.6% (Kansas: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.1% (Kansas: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (Kansas: 0.4%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 212

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeLZA_0fsl6c7W00

Kentucky: 42223
> Location: Fort Campbell North
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.1 (Kentucky: 23.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.7% (Kentucky: 81.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.4% (Kentucky: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.4% (Kentucky: 0.9%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 274

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8mA6_0fsl6c7W00

Louisiana: 71110
> Location: Bossier City
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.6 (Louisiana: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.5% (Louisiana: 81.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (Louisiana: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Louisiana: 1.1%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 276

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VM7JE_0fsl6c7W00

Maine: 04756
> Location: Madawaska
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.1 (Maine: 24.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.2% (Maine: 77.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 1.8% (Maine: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maine: 0.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 142

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFKPd_0fsl6c7W00

Maryland: 21005
> Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 15.3 (Maryland: 33.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.4% (Maryland: 72.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.6% (Maryland: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maryland: 7.4%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 287

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWlQD_0fsl6c7W00

Massachusetts: 02557
> Location: Oak Bluffs
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.0 (Massachusetts: 30.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 69.5% (Massachusetts: 68.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.2% (Massachusetts: 7.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Massachusetts: 9.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 412

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216bDS_0fsl6c7W00

Michigan: 49802
> Location: Kingsford
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.5 (Michigan: 24.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.2% (Michigan: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.6% (Michigan: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.4% (Michigan: 1.3%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 625

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3zt3_0fsl6c7W00

Minnesota: 56267
> Location: Morris
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.3 (Minnesota: 23.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.1% (Minnesota: 76.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Minnesota: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.1% (Minnesota: 3.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 392

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgsMF_0fsl6c7W00

Mississippi: 39534
> Location: Biloxi
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.7 (Mississippi: 25.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 7.5% (Mississippi: 84.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.6% (Mississippi: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Mississippi: 0.3%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M33oS_0fsl6c7W00

Missouri: 65305
> Location: Whiteman
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.9 (Missouri: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.1% (Missouri: 80.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Missouri: 8.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Missouri: 1.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 397

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Oi8j_0fsl6c7W00

Montana: 59538
> Location: Malta
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.7 (Montana: 18.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 68.5% (Montana: 75.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.7% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Montana: 0.7%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irSeR_0fsl6c7W00

Nebraska: 69210
> Location: Ainsworth
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.6 (Nebraska: 18.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 74.5% (Nebraska: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.7% (Nebraska: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 0.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 134

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YwoV_0fsl6c7W00

Nevada: 89045
> Location: Round Mountain
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 14.1 (Nevada: 24.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 53.8% (Nevada: 76.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 32.9% (Nevada: 10.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.9% (Nevada: 2.9%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00q2Pd_0fsl6c7W00

New Hampshire: 03755
> Location: Hanover
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 16.9 (New Hampshire: 27.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 51.9% (New Hampshire: 79.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.5% (New Hampshire: 7.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 3.1% (New Hampshire: 0.8%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeQsU_0fsl6c7W00

New Jersey: 08640
> Location: Fort Dix
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 16.0 (New Jersey: 32.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.0% (New Jersey: 69.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.4% (New Jersey: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Jersey: 10.8%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 498

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pr6d0_0fsl6c7W00

New Mexico: 88330
> Location: Holloman
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.7 (New Mexico: 22.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 68.6% (New Mexico: 79.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.1% (New Mexico: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Mexico: 1.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v01Rn_0fsl6c7W00

New York: 13602
> Location: Fort Drum
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.3 (New York: 33.5)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 17.4% (New York: 52.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.0% (New York: 6.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New York: 26.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 963

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNUxt_0fsl6c7W00

North Carolina: 28310
> Location: Fayetteville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 5.3 (North Carolina: 24.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 22.1% (North Carolina: 79.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 14.7% (North Carolina: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (North Carolina: 1.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3zou_0fsl6c7W00

North Dakota: 58204
> Location: Grand Forks
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (North Dakota: 17.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 86.8% (North Dakota: 80.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.5% (North Dakota: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (North Dakota: 0.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrXHt_0fsl6c7W00

Ohio: 45433
> Location: Wright-Patterson
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.4 (Ohio: 23.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.1% (Ohio: 81.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 18.7% (Ohio: 7.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Ohio: 1.4%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 740

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35R3RB_0fsl6c7W00

Oklahoma: 73503
> Location: Lawton
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.1 (Oklahoma: 22.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 29.8% (Oklahoma: 81.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.7% (Oklahoma: 9.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.1% (Oklahoma: 0.4%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 261

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io3sD_0fsl6c7W00

Oregon: 97828
> Location: Enterprise
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.2 (Oregon: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 65.8% (Oregon: 70.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.0% (Oregon: 9.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Oregon: 4.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 200

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvbEk_0fsl6c7W00

Pennsylvania: 16802
> Location: State College
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.3 (Pennsylvania: 27.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 20.8% (Pennsylvania: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.4% (Pennsylvania: 8.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.3% (Pennsylvania: 5.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8x2a_0fsl6c7W00

Rhode Island: 02841
> Location: Newport
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.6 (Rhode Island: 25.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 25.0% (Rhode Island: 79.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.5% (Rhode Island: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Rhode Island: 2.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap1xS_0fsl6c7W00

South Carolina: 29207
> Location: Columbia
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 1.3 (South Carolina: 25.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 0.7% (South Carolina: 81.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.2% (South Carolina: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (South Carolina: 0.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 277

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRiC3_0fsl6c7W00

South Dakota: 57369
> Location: Platte
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.9 (South Dakota: 17.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 67.4% (South Dakota: 80.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.7% (South Dakota: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (South Dakota: 0.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIPxR_0fsl6c7W00

Tennessee: 37403
> Location: Chattanooga
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 14.1 (Tennessee: 25.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 59.8% (Tennessee: 81.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (Tennessee: 8.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Tennessee: 0.6%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 401

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSW1x_0fsl6c7W00

Texas: 79607
> Location: Abilene
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.7 (Texas: 26.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.4% (Texas: 78.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.8% (Texas: 9.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Texas: 1.3%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 1,171

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmuHF_0fsl6c7W00

Utah: 84741
> Location: Kanab
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.0 (Utah: 22.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 71.4% (Utah: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.7% (Utah: 10.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Utah: 2.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hkqI_0fsl6c7W00

Vermont: 05405
> Location: Burlington
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.1 (Vermont: 23.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 17.8% (Vermont: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.0% (Vermont: 8.5%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.0% (Vermont: 1.2%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlFZi_0fsl6c7W00

Virginia: 23460
> Location: Virginia Beach
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.1 (Virginia: 28.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 37.9% (Virginia: 74.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.4% (Virginia: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.6% (Virginia: 4.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 458

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaKqC_0fsl6c7W00

Washington: 98278
> Location: Whidbey Island Station
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.4 (Washington: 28.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 48.0% (Washington: 69.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 18.3% (Washington: 9.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Washington: 6.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 335

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVy4k_0fsl6c7W00

West Virginia: 26534
> Location: Granville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.5 (West Virginia: 26.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.5% (West Virginia: 82.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.0% (West Virginia: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.6% (West Virginia: 0.8%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 143

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zJvD_0fsl6c7W00

Wisconsin: 53706
> Location: Madison
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.0 (Wisconsin: 22.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 13.0% (Wisconsin: 79.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.7% (Wisconsin: 7.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 9.3% (Wisconsin: 1.5%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 456

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEhEU_0fsl6c7W00

Wyoming: 82301
> Location: Rawlins
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.2 (Wyoming: 17.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.4% (Wyoming: 77.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.0% (Wyoming: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Wyoming: 1.0%)
> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 39

Methodology

To determine the ZIP code with the shortest commute in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of average commute times from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP code tabulation areas -- a census geography type that defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

ZIP codes were excluded if average commute time estimates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 workers 16 years and over who did not work from home, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s average commute time was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ average commute times. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

ZIP codes were ranked based on their average commute time. To break ties, we used the share of workers with a commute of 15 minutes or less.

Additional information on the share of commuters driving alone, carpooling, and using public transit are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Related
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideHook

Which State Drinks the Most Beer?

Thanks to changes in legislation passed by Congress in 2017 to assist small brewers, the number of breweries in the United States has grown by nearly 400% over the past decade and Americans can now select from more than 20,000 beer brands when they have a hankering for a cold one.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

18 States With the Worst Drought Right Now

Droughts have come and gone over the course of U.S. history. The worst periods of drought were in the 1950s and 1930s, though the droughts of the Dust Bowl era of the ‘30s remain the most extreme. Over the past 50 years, climate conditions have been generally wetter than average but getting drier since 2000. […]
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

