The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States - and two-thirds of white-collar workers - were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. ( Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home. )

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers who are still commuting tend to have far less travel time than others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the ZIP code with the shortest commute in every state.

Among the places on this list, average commute times range from about 20 minutes to less than two minutes. In most ZIP codes on this list, the average commuter spends at least four and a half days less time commuting annually than the average commuter across the state as a whole.

In most ZIP codes on this list, the share of commuters using public transit is below the state average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

Click here to see the ZIP code with the shortest commute in every state

Click here to read our detailed methodology

Alabama: 36362

> Location: Fort Rucker

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.2 (Alabama: 25.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 66.5% (Alabama: 84.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.9% (Alabama: 8.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Alabama: 0.3%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 381

Alaska: 99752

> Location: Kotzebue

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.2 (Alaska: 18.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 25.9% (Alaska: 68.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.7% (Alaska: 12.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.4% (Alaska: 1.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 42

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

Arizona: 85708

> Location: Tucson

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.7 (Arizona: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.5% (Arizona: 74.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.5% (Arizona: 10.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arizona: 1.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 254

Arkansas: 72370

> Location: Osceola

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.4 (Arkansas: 21.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 81.6% (Arkansas: 82.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 15.7% (Arkansas: 10.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (Arkansas: 0.3%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 202

California: 92310

> Location: Fort Irwin

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.7 (California: 29.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.7% (California: 72.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.6% (California: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (California: 4.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 1,192

Colorado: 80913

> Location: Fort Carson

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.0 (Colorado: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 35.0% (Colorado: 72.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 28.0% (Colorado: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Colorado: 2.8%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 265

Connecticut: 06269

> Location: Storrs

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.9 (Connecticut: 26.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 7.9% (Connecticut: 76.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.4% (Connecticut: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.1% (Connecticut: 4.4%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 228

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

Delaware: 19806

> Location: Wilmington

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 20.4 (Delaware: 26.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.2% (Delaware: 78.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.1% (Delaware: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.5% (Delaware: 2.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 46

Florida: 32508

> Location: Warrington

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (Florida: 27.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 15.6% (Florida: 77.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.1% (Florida: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Florida: 1.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 849

Georgia: 30149

> Location: Rome

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.5 (Georgia: 28.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 28.5% (Georgia: 77.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Georgia: 9.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Georgia: 1.9%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 493

Hawaii: 96857

> Location: Schofield Barracks

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.2 (Hawaii: 27.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 26.9% (Hawaii: 67.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.7% (Hawaii: 13.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Hawaii: 5.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 62

Idaho: 83340

> Location: Ketchum

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.8 (Idaho: 21.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.1% (Idaho: 77.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.7% (Idaho: 9.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Idaho: 0.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 89

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

Illinois: 60088

> Location: North Chicago

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.7 (Illinois: 29.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 23.1% (Illinois: 71.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.5% (Illinois: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.2% (Illinois: 8.8%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 636

Indiana: 46556

> Location: Notre Dame

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.1 (Indiana: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 14.2% (Indiana: 81.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 1.7% (Indiana: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Indiana: 0.9%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 445

Iowa: 50588

> Location: Storm Lake

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.0 (Iowa: 19.5)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.3% (Iowa: 80.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 20.0% (Iowa: 8.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Iowa: 0.9%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 268

Kansas: 67420

> Location: Beloit

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (Kansas: 19.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.6% (Kansas: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.1% (Kansas: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (Kansas: 0.4%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 212

Kentucky: 42223

> Location: Fort Campbell North

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.1 (Kentucky: 23.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 63.7% (Kentucky: 81.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.4% (Kentucky: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.4% (Kentucky: 0.9%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 274

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

Louisiana: 71110

> Location: Bossier City

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.6 (Louisiana: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.5% (Louisiana: 81.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (Louisiana: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Louisiana: 1.1%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 276

Maine: 04756

> Location: Madawaska

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.1 (Maine: 24.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.2% (Maine: 77.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 1.8% (Maine: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maine: 0.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 142

Maryland: 21005

> Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 15.3 (Maryland: 33.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.4% (Maryland: 72.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.6% (Maryland: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maryland: 7.4%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 287

Massachusetts: 02557

> Location: Oak Bluffs

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.0 (Massachusetts: 30.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 69.5% (Massachusetts: 68.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.2% (Massachusetts: 7.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Massachusetts: 9.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 412

Michigan: 49802

> Location: Kingsford

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.5 (Michigan: 24.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.2% (Michigan: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.6% (Michigan: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.4% (Michigan: 1.3%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 625

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

Minnesota: 56267

> Location: Morris

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.3 (Minnesota: 23.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.1% (Minnesota: 76.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Minnesota: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.1% (Minnesota: 3.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 392

Mississippi: 39534

> Location: Biloxi

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.7 (Mississippi: 25.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 7.5% (Mississippi: 84.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.6% (Mississippi: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Mississippi: 0.3%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 209

Missouri: 65305

> Location: Whiteman

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.9 (Missouri: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.1% (Missouri: 80.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Missouri: 8.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Missouri: 1.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 397

Montana: 59538

> Location: Malta

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.7 (Montana: 18.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 68.5% (Montana: 75.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.7% (Montana: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Montana: 0.7%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 66

Nebraska: 69210

> Location: Ainsworth

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.6 (Nebraska: 18.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 74.5% (Nebraska: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.7% (Nebraska: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 0.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 134

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

Nevada: 89045

> Location: Round Mountain

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 14.1 (Nevada: 24.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 53.8% (Nevada: 76.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 32.9% (Nevada: 10.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.9% (Nevada: 2.9%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 102

New Hampshire: 03755

> Location: Hanover

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 16.9 (New Hampshire: 27.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 51.9% (New Hampshire: 79.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.5% (New Hampshire: 7.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 3.1% (New Hampshire: 0.8%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 145

New Jersey: 08640

> Location: Fort Dix

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 16.0 (New Jersey: 32.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.0% (New Jersey: 69.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.4% (New Jersey: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Jersey: 10.8%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 498

New Mexico: 88330

> Location: Holloman

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.7 (New Mexico: 22.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 68.6% (New Mexico: 79.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.1% (New Mexico: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Mexico: 1.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 93

New York: 13602

> Location: Fort Drum

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.3 (New York: 33.5)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 17.4% (New York: 52.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.0% (New York: 6.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New York: 26.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 963

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

North Carolina: 28310

> Location: Fayetteville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 5.3 (North Carolina: 24.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 22.1% (North Carolina: 79.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 14.7% (North Carolina: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.3% (North Carolina: 1.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 549

North Dakota: 58204

> Location: Grand Forks

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 9.5 (North Dakota: 17.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 86.8% (North Dakota: 80.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.5% (North Dakota: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (North Dakota: 0.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 38

Ohio: 45433

> Location: Wright-Patterson

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.4 (Ohio: 23.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.1% (Ohio: 81.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 18.7% (Ohio: 7.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Ohio: 1.4%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 740

Oklahoma: 73503

> Location: Lawton

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.1 (Oklahoma: 22.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 29.8% (Oklahoma: 81.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.7% (Oklahoma: 9.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.1% (Oklahoma: 0.4%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 261

Oregon: 97828

> Location: Enterprise

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.2 (Oregon: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 65.8% (Oregon: 70.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.0% (Oregon: 9.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Oregon: 4.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 200

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

Pennsylvania: 16802

> Location: State College

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 11.3 (Pennsylvania: 27.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 20.8% (Pennsylvania: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.4% (Pennsylvania: 8.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.3% (Pennsylvania: 5.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 883

Rhode Island: 02841

> Location: Newport

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.6 (Rhode Island: 25.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 25.0% (Rhode Island: 79.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.5% (Rhode Island: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Rhode Island: 2.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 60

South Carolina: 29207

> Location: Columbia

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 1.3 (South Carolina: 25.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 0.7% (South Carolina: 81.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.2% (South Carolina: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (South Carolina: 0.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 277

South Dakota: 57369

> Location: Platte

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 6.9 (South Dakota: 17.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 67.4% (South Dakota: 80.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.7% (South Dakota: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (South Dakota: 0.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 59

Tennessee: 37403

> Location: Chattanooga

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 14.1 (Tennessee: 25.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 59.8% (Tennessee: 81.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (Tennessee: 8.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Tennessee: 0.6%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 401

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

Texas: 79607

> Location: Abilene

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.7 (Texas: 26.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.4% (Texas: 78.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.8% (Texas: 9.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Texas: 1.3%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 1,171

Utah: 84741

> Location: Kanab

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 10.0 (Utah: 22.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 71.4% (Utah: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.7% (Utah: 10.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Utah: 2.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 125

Vermont: 05405

> Location: Burlington

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.1 (Vermont: 23.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 17.8% (Vermont: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.0% (Vermont: 8.5%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.0% (Vermont: 1.2%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 69

Virginia: 23460

> Location: Virginia Beach

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 8.1 (Virginia: 28.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 37.9% (Virginia: 74.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.4% (Virginia: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.6% (Virginia: 4.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 458

Washington: 98278

> Location: Whidbey Island Station

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 7.4 (Washington: 28.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 48.0% (Washington: 69.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 18.3% (Washington: 9.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Washington: 6.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 335

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

West Virginia: 26534

> Location: Granville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 13.5 (West Virginia: 26.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.5% (West Virginia: 82.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.0% (West Virginia: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.6% (West Virginia: 0.8%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 143

Wisconsin: 53706

> Location: Madison

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.0 (Wisconsin: 22.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 13.0% (Wisconsin: 79.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.7% (Wisconsin: 7.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 9.3% (Wisconsin: 1.5%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 456

Wyoming: 82301

> Location: Rawlins

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 12.2 (Wyoming: 17.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.4% (Wyoming: 77.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.0% (Wyoming: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Wyoming: 1.0%)

> No. of zip codes considered in ranking: 39

Methodology

To determine the ZIP code with the shortest commute in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of average commute times from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP code tabulation areas -- a census geography type that defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

ZIP codes were excluded if average commute time estimates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 workers 16 years and over who did not work from home, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s average commute time was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ average commute times. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

ZIP codes were ranked based on their average commute time. To break ties, we used the share of workers with a commute of 15 minutes or less.

Additional information on the share of commuters driving alone, carpooling, and using public transit are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .