The Best Times To Cross The Bay Bridge This Memorial Day Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The days of having the beach all to yourself, or quick trips over the Bay Bridge are about to come to an end.

Maryland and the rest of the U.S. are about to hit the road as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer.

AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will be traveling Thursday through Monday, up more than 8% from last year, including 814,000 Marylanders.

Many travelers this weekend will be heading to the beach, and Ocean City is expecting a big crowd. So how can you get around easily?

The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months: