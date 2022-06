BOISE, Idaho — After being detained in China since September 2019, Idaho resident Alyssa Petersen landed back in the United States on Monday. Petersen is the former director of a Rexburg-based English teaching organization called China Horizons. Petersen and Jacob Harlan, the former owner of China Horizons, were arrested by police in the eastern province of Jiangsu nearly three years ago on suspicion of organizing others to illegally cross the border.

