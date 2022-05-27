ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia man found guilty in ex-girlfriend's strangulation

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A jury found a Virginia man guilty on Friday of murdering his ex-girlfriend in front of the couple’s young toddlers almost four years ago.

Lamont Johnson, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bellamy Gamboa, 39, in July 2018, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. The 10-man, two-woman jury deliberated for about 90 minutes. The jury also convicted Johnson of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for leaving the couple’s 20-month-old toddlers home alone while he disposed of Gamboa's body.

Johnson admitted to killing Gamboa during a lengthy videotaped interview with Virginia Beach police about a month after the woman disappeared. Virginia Beach police Sgt. Lanis Geluso testified in April 2019 that Johnson told officers he and Gamboa argued, so he pushed her down a flight of stairs as she held one of their children, then strangled her.

Gamboa's body was never recovered.

Jurors resumed deliberations Friday afternoon to determine the sentence for Johnson. The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, while the child delinquency charges are punishable by up to a year.

Later Friday afternoon, the jury recommended he serve a 25.5-year sentence.

Johnson's attorneys attempted to have the case thrown out on Thursday, saying there was insufficient evidence for the case to constitute a murder charge, but the judge ruled against their motions and said the case can go forward.

