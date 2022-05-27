ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDOT: North Split reconstruction project continues smoothly

By Jazlyn Gomez
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A little over a year since the North Split reconstruction project started, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that the project is continuing smoothly.

Beginning on May 15, 2021, the North Split construction has advanced due to the construction crews. The construction crews have:

  • Successfully demolished 38 of 51 bridges in need of repair
  • Placed 217 of 390 precast concrete beams, with the largest weighing approximately 250,000 pounds
  • Reconstructed 4 bridges and 1 ramp, which are currently in use
  • Used approximately 34,000 cubic yards of structural concrete
  • Moved over 560,000 cubic yards of the 1 million total cubic yards of earthwork

As it advances, the interchange is scheduled to reopen by the end of 2022. Aesthetics and local street work near the interchange will continue in the spring of 2023.

By the end of the reconstruction, INDOT hopes to create a more efficient and compact design that will help get rid of factors that can cause high crash rates and congestion.

Once reconstruction is completed, improvements will include:

  • 223 new lighting elements, including 12 high-mast tower lights, 176 underpass and monument lights at bridges, and 33 conventional roadway light structures
  • Approximately 12,100 linear feet of new sidewalks/trails
  • More than 4,500 trees
  • More than 5,000 shrubs

For more information on the reconstruction project, visit their website or text "NORTHSPLIT" to 468311.

