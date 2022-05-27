ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police: Teen charged in shooting of 9-year-old girl

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 15-year-old Virginia boy has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl in critical condition , police said.

Prince William County police said the teen is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony and possession of firearm by a juvenile, news outlets report. He is being held at the juvenile detention center, police said.

Officers were called to Gatehouse Terrace on Tuesday evening for reports of a shooting and found a girl with a gunshot wound, police said. She was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the girl was playing outside with friends when one person in a group walking in the area opened fire at a car and struck the girl. Officials say the girl, who was not the intended target, remained in critical condition Friday morning. Gunshots also struck an occupied vehicle and the front door of a home.

sportsfan555
4d ago

I hope he's charged as an adult, and his parents need to be charged as well foe being a total failure in parenting.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Source of the Spring

13-Year-Old Girl From Silver Spring Missing Since May 22

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring who has been missing since May 22. “Summer Doughan, age 13, was last seen on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of East-West Highway,” MCPD said in a news release. “Doughan is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white-lettered logo, black sweatpants, and Crocs.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Shady Grove Metro station yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking lot of the station at 6:09 AM, according to crime data. This adds to a recent trend of assaults at Metro stations in the Rockville area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
