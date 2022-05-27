Memorial Day ceremonies planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - Memorial Day will be marked on Monday in Missoula.

The 95th annual Memorial Day Wreath ceremonies — which are free and open to the public — will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetary.

Below is the schedule of events

7 a.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Military flag poles. Service to commemorate military veterans that committed suicide and all veterans that died in service to our nation. Words of comfort offered by Vet Clinic Director Anton Johnson. One wreath presented at base of flag display. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public. No shooting. Just flags and honor and color guard standing at attention, if available. Playing of Taps at the end of service.

9:30 a.m. – VFW Post 209 Headquarters, 245 W. Main Street, Missoula. Opening prayer and send-off to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard as they begin the day of wreath presentations around Missoula. Schedule for day given to general public.

10 a.m. – Van Buren Street Bridge between Eastgate Shopping Center and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce building. Tossing of patriotic wreath into Clark Fork River by Navy representative. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

10:30 a.m. – Missoula County Courthouse on front lawn beside World War I Doughboy Statue (3). Retirement of American flag. Short procession and wreath presentation at Doughboy Statue. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

11:15 a.m. – Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, Ole Beck Grave. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

11:30 to 12:30 p.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Wreath presentations at each military flag and American Legion rock. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Service starts at Noon.

1 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens, Veteran’s Monument. Flag dedication and wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. LUNCH WILL BE SERVED HERE.

2:15 p.m. - Missoula City Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

2:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery Annex, Jesus Statue. Presentation of wreaths. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

3 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

3:15 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park, Full military honors and playing of TAPS at start of wreath presentations. Audience with leader goes to EVERY monument (18) in park. Takes about 15 minutes. Start at Vietnam Memorial and end at Vietnam Memorial.