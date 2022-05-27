ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman in Oconee Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Summerville man was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Joseph Caleb Owens has been charged with two counts each of first degree domestic violence and kidnapping as well as one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

On Keowee School Road Wednesday, according to the arrest warrants, Owens punched the victim multiple times around her body and placed her in a chokehold. He also held the victim inside of a vehicle against their will. This incident took place during the course of the kidnapping.

The second incident was in the parking lot of a business on Highland Highway. According to the warrant and information received during the investigation, Owens hit and ran over the victim with an open door on the vehicle. The victim then fell to the ground while hitting her head on the pavement.

The third incident happened on Highlands Highway, between Village Drive and Tunnel Town Road, deputies said. Owens dragged the victim into the woods against her will, which caused an injury to her ankle, and choked her. This incident took place during the course of the kidnapping.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on Clemson Blvd. Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim in the following incidents was also found during the traffic stop and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Owens was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center with a surety bond of $125,000.

