A little less than a year to the day, East Brunswick and Marlboro met in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 state tournament final. And while much of the lineups for both teams are different, the result was similar with the top-seeded Bears, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeating the second-seeded and No. 6 Mustangs, on Tuesday afternoon.

3 HOURS AGO