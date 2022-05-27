Nike’s Colorful ‘Be True’ Dunk Low Sneakers to Arrive in Time for Pride Month

Click here to read the full article.

As June approaches, more and more brands have began unveiling their Pride collections and campaigns .

Nike joined in with the announcement of their 2022 Be True collection, and the athletic brand dropped official imagery of the Be True Dunk Low , the latest sneaker from the collection after dropping images of the Cortez sneaker.

The shoe includes typical rainbow-colored accents along the white shoes, and they come through in the “Be True” stitching along the sides, the colorful Nike tabs on the backs and the tongue. The laces also add a pop of color, as one shoe includes pink laces while the other includes blue. The white overlay also offers a surprise: it has the ability to wear away and reveal colorful blotches of green, yellow, orange and red accents. This sneaker will be available to customers in June.

The brand has celebrated Pride month before with collections and campaigns. In 2021, Nike released a Pride collection full of shoes and apparel. They also recognized 18 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community and provided them with a total of $625,000 in donations. Each of this year’s grant recipients are organizations with a focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces and elevating the history of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The brand also used its platform to showcase those that are advancing conversations about identity. Gia Parr, Bretman Rock, Ludmilla and Shiho Shimoyamada were all featured in a series of films during last year’s Pride month.