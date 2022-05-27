ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike’s Colorful ‘Be True’ Dunk Low Sneakers to Arrive in Time for Pride Month

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
As June approaches, more and more brands have began unveiling their Pride collections and campaigns .

Nike joined in with the announcement of their 2022 Be True collection, and the athletic brand dropped official imagery of the Be True Dunk Low , the latest sneaker from the collection after dropping images of the Cortez sneaker.

The shoe includes typical rainbow-colored accents along the white shoes, and they come through in the “Be True” stitching along the sides, the colorful Nike tabs on the backs and the tongue. The laces also add a pop of color, as one shoe includes pink laces while the other includes blue. The white overlay also offers a surprise: it has the ability to wear away and reveal colorful blotches of green, yellow, orange and red accents. This sneaker will be available to customers in June.

The brand has celebrated Pride month before with collections and campaigns. In 2021, Nike released a Pride collection full of shoes and apparel. They also recognized 18 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community and provided them with a total of $625,000 in donations. Each of this year’s grant recipients are organizations with a focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces and elevating the history of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The brand also used its platform to showcase those that are advancing conversations about identity. Gia Parr, Bretman Rock, Ludmilla and Shiho Shimoyamada were all featured in a series of films during last year’s Pride month.

See How Retailers Celebrate Pride Month in the Most Colorful Ways

Ciara Walks on the Wild Side in 6-Inch Heels & Zebra-Print Michael Kors Dress at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Ciara’s latest look was fierce. The singer hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC on Monday night. To the event, Ciara wore a black and silver zebra print dress from Michael Kors. Her asymmetrical dress featured a one-shoulder design and a high slit up her left leg. She added silver jewels including earrings, rings, bracelets and event hair jewels that played up the metallics in the gown. The “Level Up” singer added a pair of towering heels to the ensemble. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Max Platform set on a 6-inch heel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 5 Best Nike Shoe Deals to Shop This Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is almost here, and every year, it never fails to be one of the best shopping weekends for consumers across the nation. It’s the weekend where you can score some of the best deals of the entire year — and across multiple categories, too. Whether you’re looking for the best spa gift sets or a baby shower gift for the expectant moms in your life, you’re sure to find a...
SHOPPING
