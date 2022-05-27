ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What’s the difference between comets, asteroids and meteors? How Nasa defines the space rocks

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYWH1_0fsl5Pha00

ASTEROIDS, comets and meteors are all made up of rocky material and they all shoot through space.

You may wonder why the three space rocks all have different names but Nasa has explained the key reasons for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08logw_0fsl5Pha00
Comets, asteroids and meteors are all slightly different space rocks Credit: Getty

What's the difference between comets, asteroids and meteors?

The main different between asteroids, comets and metors is their size and what they're made of.

Nasa says: "An asteroid is a small rocky object that orbits the Sun.

"A meteor is what happens when a small piece of an asteroid or comet, called a meteoroid, burns up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere."

Nasa adds: "Asteroids are smaller than a planet, but they are larger than the pebble-size objects we call meteoroids.

"Most asteroids in our solar system are found in the main asteroid belt, a region between Mars and Jupiter."

As for comets, the US space agency has a more icey explanation.

Nasa says: "Comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust roughly the size of a small town.

"When a comet's orbit brings it close to the Sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.

"The dust and gases form a tail that stretches away from the Sun for millions of kilometers."

Meteor showers can form when Earth's orbit takes it through the tail of comet.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is one example of this.

The celestial display occurs because the Earth passes through the trail of an asteroid or possible rock comet called 2003 EH1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUKkd_0fsl5Pha00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jjbos_0fsl5Pha00

Small bits of debris fall off asteroids and comets and if this debris comes into contact with the Earth's atmosphere at speed then it burns up.

This becomes visible as bright streaks across the sky, which are also known as shooting stars.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
Universe Today

May 31st Could Be the Most Powerful Meteor Storm in Generations, or Nothing at All

Be sure to watch the skies on the last morning of May, for a possible Tau Herculid meteor outburst. If predictions hold true, we may be in for a rare meteor outburst from an obscure meteor shower on May 31st topping a thousand meteors per hour… or we may see nothing at all. Welcome to the wonderful world of meteor shower predictions and prognostications.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Space Debris#Comet#Asteroid
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
461K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy