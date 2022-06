Michigan is launching a wireless electric vehicle charging road that could help power EVs as they are driven.That’s the idea behind a new strip of road being built in the state— powered with an energy system below ground that could boost the batteries of electric vehicles as they pass over it.The project will only span one mile as an initial test of the system in the US. But if successful and widely adopted, this kind of charging could help extend the range of electric vehicles without adding new batteries.“You’re not going to fully charge a vehicle — especially, this is,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO