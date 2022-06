A former doctor in Connecticut will spend nearly four years in prison and will pay more than $200,000 after admitting to illegally distributing prescription medication. Fairfield County resident David Ciancimino, age 63, of Trumbull, was sentenced by US District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing drugs out of his Shelton office to patients who did not require them.

3 DAYS AGO