SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Embattled campground owner Ann Retzlaff is facing is another legal battle, this one for control of her business. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a traffic stop last year and her arrest in April after a warrant was issued for her arrest for skipping court on the first case. On Tuesday, she was ordered to stand trial, with an arraignment date to be set.

SHAWANO, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO