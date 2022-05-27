ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPWDD five-year Draft Strategic Plan released

By Bridget Whelan
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) has released the agency’s 2023 to 2027 Draft Strategic Plan . OPWDD seeks public review and comment.

The draft articulates a concise roadmap for moving forward to address today’s concerns while also innovating the system to be more flexible and responsive to the needs of people needing support. It sets a course for everyone to pursue together and will serve as a guidepost to ensure continued focus on the top priorities, according to the OPWDD.

The plan represents the culmination of an extensive planning process undertaken in 2021 in collaboration with OPWDD’s stakeholders and service system partners throughout New York State. The draft articulates overarching hematic goals that set OPWDD’s overall course and describes specific initiatives and activities that OPWDD will undertake in pursuit of those goals.

With the release of the Draft Strategic Plan, the OPWDD invites the public to provide comment by participating in one of two virtual public meetings on the draft. Hearings will be held on June 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and June 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

OPWDD will also collect feedback on the draft through an online form. In addition, OPWDD said they will schedule numerous in-person opportunities for interested parties to comment on the draft throughout the summer months.

