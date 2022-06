The deadline passed this week for the filing of ballot proposals and it appears that voters around Manistee County will be looking at several millage requests and renewals when they head to the polls in the Aug. 6 primary. County Clerk Marilyn Kliber confirmed that voters will be considering three countywide millage renewal proposals. Several townships will also be taken under consideration for millage requests and renewals.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO