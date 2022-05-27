ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

By Daffney Dawson
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

More than 500 Caddo students registered to vote as part of national effort

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Heading into summer break, hundreds of Caddo Parish students are now registered voters. This effort was all part of National High School Voter Registration Week, which took place in early May. Here’s a breakdown of the new voters by high school:. Huntington High School:...
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport’s Mudbug Madness Media Crawfish Contest Recap

Mudbug Madness recently wrapped the 37th edition of the popular festival celebrating Louisiana food, culture and music. Congratulations to Terri Mathews and her staff and volunteers on one of the most successful years for Mudbug Madness. One of the highlights of the weekend, (for me) is the Media Crawfish Eating...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Southern University’s annual Million Dollar March kicks off this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University System Foundation’s annual Million Dollar March is right around the corner. The University says the yearly event will kick off with a virtual meeting Wednesday, June 1. The meeting will be accessible via the University’s official Facebook page from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Education
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches native is deafness advocate, success story

Simona Blackshear Robinson is the daughter of Roy Blackman and Debra Spans. Born in Natchitoches, Robinson was raised by her grandparents, George and Bernice Holden, is married to Christopher Robinson and has a young son, Jace. She attended North Natchitoches Elementary School and Natchitoches Jr. High where, as a deaf...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State University hosts STEM Saturday

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — STEM Grambling is informing Grambling’s youth on circuits and electricity. Students involved in the event say they received an electrifying experience.  Casey McGee, “In order for us to create a cradle to career pipeline in communities that are underserved we find kids in the community and give them access to Stem.”  On Saturday, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Airline hosting team camp Tuesday

Airline is hosting its first team boys basketball camp of the summer Tuesday. Parkway, with new head coach Brian Rayner, is among the 11 teams competing. Other teams participating include 2022 Class 5A semifinalist Ouachita Parish, District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve, Class 2A semifinalist Lakeview, Class 4A quarterfinalist Peabody and perennial 4A power Woodlawn.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksla
KSLA

CPSO offering summer firearm camp for youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering several camps for kids this summer, including a Youth Firearms Education Camp for children ages 10-13. Participants will learn firearms safety education, along with the target shooting of a 22-caliber rifle. Campers will also learn internet safety, first aid and survival skills.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

The Port welcomes new tenant with groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that applications are being accepted for several youth summer camps and programs

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, activities include everything from gun safety education and target shooting to pick-up basketball games. Ladies and gentlemen, the annual Youth Summer Recreation Program begins on June 6, providing safe, summer activities for area youngsters. Children and teens ages 10 to 18 can...
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KEDM

Food Bank announces June food distribution

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, in partnership with the cities of Monroe, Ruston, Farmerville, Waterproof, and Tallulah, will host food distributions this June for people who are in need of food. According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, over 66,000 people in Northeast Louisianans struggle with food insecurity....
MONROE, LA
theforumnews.com

‘A Change is Gonna Come’

On North Market Street in Shreveport is a long-forgotten hotel that played an important but obscure role in the American Civil Rights struggle. In the early ’60s, a dubious incident at the hotel – now the Royal Inn – involved one of the most popular musical entertainers in America, Sam Cooke.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Majic 93.3

City of Texarkana, Texas Urges Residents to Get Involved

The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
TEXARKANA, TX
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Eric Champion dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

29-year-old Eric Champion dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 29-year-old Eric Champion, of Dallas, Texas, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on late Saturday in southwest Shreveport. The fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 700 block of Mount Zion Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Big Race for Zebras, Camels, and Ostriches on Monday in Bossier

This Weekend, There Will Be No Lack of Memorial Day Activities. Although most of us are focused on Mudbug Madness and all the fun Memorial Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at exotic. We All...
KSLA

Who’s running for Shreveport mayor?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - So far, five candidates have announced their bid to run for Shreveport mayor. However, Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro dropped out of the race. Qualifying starts July 20 and runs through July 22. That means potential candidates can still throw their hat in the ring. The mayoral election is set for Nov. 8, and a runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Parish’s Memorial Weekend Mugshot Round-Up

It was a wild weekend in the Shreveport - Bossier City area! Mudbug Madness, live music in the East Bank District, and about 50 million backyard BBQ's gave us plenty to do - but that wasn't enough for some folks. While we were celebrating our freedom during the Memorial Day...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy