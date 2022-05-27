ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stamford’s Memorial Day parade is this Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know

By Brianna Gurciullo
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — The city’s Memorial Day parade is set to take place Sunday afternoon. Korean War veteran James Lyles will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Torrington celebrates Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies

TORRINGTON — A big crowd of residents gathered on the sidewalks along South Main and Main streets Monday for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. Many of this year’s participants were children — from Little League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Torrington cheer, Torrington Middle School, Torrington High School band and football, and Brooker Memorial. All along the route, parents could be heard calling to their kids, clapping and cheering.
TORRINGTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Mark LeMoult, executive chef at Field Club of Greenwich, dies in auto accident

Mark LeMoult, executive chef of the Field Club of Greenwich, was killed on May 23 in an automobile collision in Westport. He was 59 years old. LeMoult was born in Bronxville and raised in Westport, where attended Staples High School. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and worked in several notable restaurants including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in New York City and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich.
Register Citizen

SEEN: West Haven Memorial Day Parade 2022

West Haven held its Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. Vietnam veteran Emery Linton, Sr. served as grand marshal and led a 40-unit procession of veterans, dignitaries and bands through the parade route. Were you SEEN?
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Memorial Day#Festival#Korean War#D Stamford#U S Army
CBS New York

Removal of benches at Stamford bus shelters causes stir

STAMFORD, Conn. - A move to address a quality of life issue is now causing issues for bus riders. They tell CBS2's Tony Aiello an effort to solve one problem has created another. In downtown Stamford, Abe Lincoln on a bench is public art. When it comes to public transit, the removal of eight benches from four bus shelters near old Town Hall is an issue. "It's very uncomfortable. You want to sit down, you have to stand up," said bus rider Cindy Flores. Since the metal benches were removed last month, rider Sandy Bee now sits and waits on a stone ledge outside...
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Selection of Constables in Stamford Shines Light on Political Patronage

The late Rodney Pratt had the right credentials to be a constable – his job history included serving court papers, recovering fugitives, and providing security for institutions under potential threat. But when Pratt, a Democrat who sat on the Board of Representatives, including as majority leader, sought his party’s...
Register Citizen

Hartford HealthCare partnership helps Beardsley ‘Zoomobile’ reach children

BRIDGEPORT — When Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo began its Zoomobile program about 40 years ago, it was a pretty low-rent operation. “I had my own personal van that I took around to schools because I thought there was a need,” said zoo executive director Gregg Dancho, speaking Tuesday at Cesar Batalla School in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Australian-Style Eatery To Hold Grand Opening In Fairfield

An Australian-style restaurant will soon host its grand opening in Fairfield County. Isla and Co. will hold its grand opening in Fairfield on Thursday, June 9, according to representatives. The restaurant will be located at 1420 Post Road, with space to seat 45 guests inside and 55 outside. Isla and...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Brookfield chef takes home one of CT top culinary awards, among Danbury area highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Brookfield chef has taken home one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards. The Village at Brookfield Common’s chef Tom Sharkis earned one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards for the senior living industry, the Connecticut Assisted Living Association’s Chef Challenge Seafood award, beating out chefs from other senior living communities throughout the state.
WTNH

2022 Memorial Day weekend events in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving our country. Take a look below at the Memorial Day weekend events scheduled throughout Connecticut. If you know of other Memorial Day events, […]
FOX 61

Historic building in Hartford threatened with demolition being offered for $1

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Congregation Beth Israel has put a historic building in Hartford up for sale, as news of its possible demolition makes its rounds. The congregation is selling the Deborah Chapel, which sits in the Beth Israel cemetery in Frog Hollow, for $1, on the condition that the buyer "removes the structure from its current location."
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
News 12

Police: Potential pop-up party to take place in Asbury Park Sunday

There could be another pop-up party tomorrow in Asbury Park, just like last weekend in Long Branch. Asbury Park police say the organizers posted about the event on social media. Police are investigating the credibility of the posts and are working with law enforcement to ensure both visitors and residents...
Daily Voice

This Greenlawn Delicatessen Voted Best On Long Island

A popular deli that has been a Long Island staple for more than two decades has earned a prestigious distinction. Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”. Organizers...
GREENLAWN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Your Beach Guide: Beaches You Can Get to in and Near Connecticut

Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States. The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list. See the full Travel + Leisure list here. Of course, Ocean Beach is just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy