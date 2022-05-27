Stamford’s Memorial Day parade is this Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know

STAMFORD, Conn. - A move to address a quality of life issue is now causing issues for bus riders. They tell CBS2's Tony Aiello an effort to solve one problem has created another. In downtown Stamford, Abe Lincoln on a bench is public art. When it comes to public transit, the removal of eight benches from four bus shelters near old Town Hall is an issue. "It's very uncomfortable. You want to sit down, you have to stand up," said bus rider Cindy Flores. Since the metal benches were removed last month, rider Sandy Bee now sits and waits on a stone ledge outside...

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO