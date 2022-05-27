Skubick on the Michigan GOP governors race

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s no doubt it was another big week in Michigan politics.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections found that five Republican candidates running for governor turned in too many fraudulent signatures to keep their names on the ballot.

Then on Thursday, the Michigan Board of Canvassers voted 2-2 on whether to reject the GOP candidates petition signatures, keeping the candidates off the ballot for the time being.

That means former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Businessman Perry Johnson, and fellow candidates Mike Brown, Donna Brandenburg, and Michael Markey are all off the ballot.

But the saga is not over yet, and the next step is likely a court battle.

