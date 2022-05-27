ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID deaths, 919 cases

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 919 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 247,229 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,449 deaths, and 241,371 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 664,962 negative COVID-19 tests and 247,229 positive tests, while 957 tests are pending.

There have been 3,377 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,149 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 36,714 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 782 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 117,495 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,921 of them being hospitalized and 1,111 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 483,972 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 436,679 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 13.92, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 19.70.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

