ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Whetstone's Melina Spiropoulos named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxzkB_0fskzbNm00

In a vote that ended May 27, Dispatch.com readers selected the Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from May 16-22.

This week's winner is Whetstone softball player Melina Spiropoulos.

Spiropoulos struck out 11 and gave up two hits in a five-inning 21-0 win over Briggs in the City League championship.

Spiropoulos received 42.5% of the vote and was followed by Bexley tennis player Austin Flamm (34.5%), Watterson baseball player Nick Kudika (13.6), Lancaster softball player Reese Poston (4.9%) and Worthington Kilbourne lacrosse player Tyler Bussard (2.5%).

Last week's winner:Buckeye Valley's Grace Daily named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

Flamm, the runner-up, fought off 10 match points to bet Columbus Academy’s Jacob Khvalsky 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6-2) to secure a 3-2 win in the Central/Southeast district championship. Flamm also joined teammate Stefan Schiff to win the Division II district doubles title to advance to the state tournament.

Kudika threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Licking Valley in the second round of the district tournament. He had a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings before Watterson committed an error. He retired the final two batters to preserve the no-hitter.

Poston pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and had a double in a 5-1 win over Olentangy Orange in the district championship.

Bussard set a school single-game record by winning 20 faceoffs in a 13-12 four-overtime win at Pickerington North in a Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal. Bussard won 20 of 31 faceoffs.

The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes across all sports.

Nominations are due Monday mornings for competitions that took place the previous week.

Anyone can nominate an athlete in a variety of ways — through Twitter using the hashtag #DispatchAOW or tagging @BrianWhite13, via The Dispatch's Facebook page or by email to bwhite1@dispatch.com.

High school sports:Here's how to nominate Columbus area athletes of the week in 2021-22

High school sports:How to sign up for The Dispatch's Columbus high school sports newsletter

State champs:Which Columbus area athletes and teams won high school state titles in 2021-22?

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. Athletes who have not been a recipient of one of the weekly awards can be nominated more than once.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Bexley, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy