New ‘Star Wars’ BD-1 LEGO Set Available for Pre-Order Today

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. LEGO has announced another new “Star Wars” set, this one inspired by BD-1 from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game. It is now available for pre-order and will...

wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Hot Wheels Concept Series Ship Set Flies into Disneyland Park

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Wheels is celebrating the early designs of Classic Star Wars vehicles. We found the new Hot Wheels Star Wars Concept Series set at Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland Park. Star Wars Hot Wheels Concept Series...
CARS
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Music Box Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th anniversary music box featuring Cinderella Castle, Mickey, and his friends is now available at Walt Disney World. This music box first arrived on shopDisney last month. We found it in person at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom.
MUSIC
WDW News Today

New Marvel Pride Apple Watch Band Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As part of a large Pride collection released recently, a new Marvel Pride Apple Watch band has come to Disneyland. We found this at the Emporium inside Disneyland. Marvel Pride Apple Watch Band — $36.99. This...
TECHNOLOGY
WDW News Today

New Rey Plush Doll Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tons of new merchandise was announced at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this weekend. And although most of the items are just given expected dates of “coming soon,” we are already starting to see some of them pop up in the parks. The new Rey plush has arrived at Walt Disney World and now Disneyland.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out While Crowds Wait for ‘Fantasmic!’ at Disneyland

Last night saw the long-awaited return of Fantasmic! at Disneyland, but before the show kicked off, a fight broke out. The cause of the clash is unclear, but it seemed to involve several guests becoming violent with one another. Disney Security quickly becomes involved, ultimately having to physically restrain at least one guest and escort them away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

EPCOT Experiences Widespread Power Outage, Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland, Items With Peanut Butter Discontinued Amid Recall, and More: Daily Recap (5/29/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 29, 2022.
ECONOMY
WDW News Today

Limited-Time Disneyland Resort Ticket Offer Available to California Residents this Summer

Disneyland Resort has a new limited-time special ticket offer available to California residents. California residents can now get 3-day, 1-park tickets starting at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, which is as low as $83 per person, per day. Or guests can get 3-day, 1-park tickets for as low as $299 for weekends. A Park Hopper can be added for $60.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

More Retro ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘E.T.’ Anniversary Merchandise Comes to Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of retro merchandise recently debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it’s not done yet. With “E.T.,” “Back to the Future,” and “Jaws” each receiving their own collections and a fourth collection of the three movies together, there is plenty of new merchandise to go around. Now, we can add these late arrivals to the plethora. We found these new items at the Universal Studios Store on the Upper Lot.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Pixar Animation Studios Ball Cap Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Pixar Animation Studios ball cap is now available at Disneyland Resort. We first found the hat in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Pixar Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is heather grey...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Ms. Marvel Tee Flies Into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. “Ms. Marvel” is landing on Disney+ on June 8, 2022, so merchandise featuring the new superhero has been flying into Disneyland Resort. We’ve already found a new Her Universe dress, jacket, pajamas, and ball cap. Now a new Ms. Marvel tee is available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Items Containing Peanut Butter Discontinued Across Walt Disney World Amid Widespread Recall

As the global peanut butter recall expands to cover more brands, products, and locations, Walt Disney World has now discontinued all food items containing the ingredient. Whether their supply was directly affected or the products were removed out of an abundance of caution is unclear. But, at least for now, guests won’t be able to find products containing peanut butter anywhere on Walt Disney World property.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Enter to Win a Honeymoon Aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

As we learned a few months ago, “The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis will chronicle the adventurous honeymoon of Leia and Han Solo aboard the Halcyon, a.k.a. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. To celebrate the release of the novel this August, couples can enter to win their own Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser honeymoon.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales on All Magic Key Passes

Disneyland Resort has paused sales of all their Magic Key pass tiers. Previously, lower tiers were still available. Current Magic Key holders will be able to renew when their passes expire. Passes will begin to expire this summer, as the Magic Key program was introduced less than a year ago.
TRAVEL

