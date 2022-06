The cold front that sparked showers and storms late Monday, now shifts southeast across KAKEland and could once again initiate severe storms. During the mid to late afternoon hours, Tuesday, we expect to see more storm development along a stalled out cold front that will likely be draped across South Central and Southeast Kansas. Storms that develop along this front could produce large hail, possibly up to 2"! In addition to hail, the storms could produce gusty wind in excess of 65mph! While we can't completely rule out a tornado, the overall threat appears to be quite low.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO