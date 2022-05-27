Photo gallery: Logan rebounds to win Class AA Region IV title over Sissonville

RICHMOND DALE — Valley’s Justin Moore, in his own words, muscled his way to a Division III state shot put podium performance last year. But this season, it’s more for form for Moore — and this time, he’s going back to the coveted state meet as a regional champion.
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia boys state baseball tournament starts Thursday night in Charleston and two teams playing there took on each other Monday afternoon. Hurricane beat Wahama 6-1 at Lola Meeks Field as both teams have their first games Friday at Appalachian Power Park. The White Falcons play Moorefield approximately at 1 p.m. while Hurricane and Bridgeport are slated to start around 8 p.m.
WHEELERSBURG — If you ask former Wheelersburg and South Webster head coach Steven Ater, the decision to become the newest head coach of the Chesapeake Panthers boys basketball program wasn’t an easy one. In May, after spending nine seasons as the head coach of the Pirates’ boys basketball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The anticipation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” coming to life at the Logan campus of Southern WV Community and Technical College is almost over, with showings starting in July. The directors, Leak Clay-Stone and Rachel Noe-Maynard, say they have always wanted to bring the cult classic to West Virginia, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio angler reeled in a record-breaking catfish in West Virginia last week. According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Steve Price, of Lancaster, Ohio, caught a blue catfish on Wednesday that broke the state record for both weight and length. Price was...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since the pandemic began, the Charleston Vandalia Festival is back in full swing. This year’s theme was “family reunion” so attendees saw many “West Virginia favorites” like Appalachian and bluegrass music as well as many food favorites. “For this year we wanted to try to keep it […]
POMEROY — Bikers filled the Pomeroy Levee parking lot this weekend for the 37th Annual Meigs Memorial Run. The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio. The festival atmosphere brings motorcycle enthusiasts from across the area together for this event that begins with a bike blessing...
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Mercer County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in Bluefield. According to the Bluefield Police Department, 45-year-old Tony Green was shot in the chest around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski and Peck streets. Green later died at Princeton Community Hospital’s Bluefield...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite a lower recorded number of vehicles on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Memorial Day weekend, the West Virginia Parkways Authority recorded a similar number of travelers throughout the entire week compared to last year. The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced more than...
LONG BRANCH, W.Va. — A man faces charges after a shooting at a Wyoming County grocery store. Stevie Hatfield, of Wyoming County, was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly shooting someone at Morgan’s Grocery in Long Branch, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A single mother and her two sons are without a home after an accidental grease fire destroyed their house. It happened Monday night in the Westwood community of Ashland. “The most important thing is that we are all OK,” said Shaye Hale, who lived at...
Farrell Sturgill, 81, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1940 in Blaine, KY to the late Opal Boggs Butler and Glen Sturgill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Merrell.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman crashed her car around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Camden Avenue and Route 95 in Parkersburg. The driver of the car was a 54-year-old woman and her granddaughter was in the car as well. The woman went...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire overnight in the 200 block of Allen Drive in South Charleston. Metro 911 officials say this happened around 4 a.m. on May 29. They say it was a single-story residential building. There are no reports of any injuries. The South Charleston Fire Department, Dunbar FD, South […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit with a Camaro due to excessive speeds began in Putnam County along I-64E just before 8 p.m. Deputies tin Putnam terminated their pursuit. They...
UPDATE (May 30, 2022, at 8:22 p.m.): Metro 911 officials say that all lanes of I-64E are back open. UPDATE (May 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.): Metro 911 reports one eastbound lane of Interstate 64 is open after both lanes were shut down from a diesel spill during a tractor-trailer crash. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of battery on several of her former students. Nancy Boggs, 67 of Charleston, pleaded guilty to ten counts of misdemeanor battery before Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday. Boggs was indicted in Nov. on 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a non-communicative child. The other 14 counts were dismissed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people had to be rescued Tuesday following an accident in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the accident involving two vehicles happened in the 5100 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw. Two people had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital. Crews...
LOUISA, Ky. - Before Noah Thompson won this season of “American Idol,” Karen Thompson already knew he was different. “I always said there was something special about him,” said Thompson, 70, his grandmother who raised him from age 3. “It was like he was never a kid. He had an old soul.”
Comments / 0