Velveteen Lounge Opens as Worker-Owned Restaurant Committed to Its Neighborhood Legacy

When Turkey and the Wolf chef-owner Mason Hereford was creating the opening menu for his second New Orleans restaurant, Molly’s Rise and Shine, he thought a lot about which dishes qualify as breakfast. One of the answers he came up was the deviled egg tostada. As Hereford explains in his new cookbook Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans, “it’s a dish that takes a time-tested Mexican formula (tostada, beans, tasty stuff, salsa) and applies the flavors of Southern picnics and roadside stores.” While Hereford designed it for breakfast, his reference to Southern picnics echoes our belief that a deviled egg tostada is also a perfect picnic potluck food. All of the components can be made ahead of time and assembled on site, with each person making their own tostada. And while this recipe involves two additional sub-recipes, all of them simple and straightforward. Both the Gas-Station Bean Dip and the Peanut Butter Salsa Macha can be prepared well ahead of time. All that’s left is for you to put it all together, and eat.

