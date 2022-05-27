Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article.

Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show . The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just kind of leaned into the end. I just was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s make this a completely new chapter. Let’s end everything and then start new. It worked great!”

Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005. The pair met in 1994 but didn’t date until 1998 when they were set up by their agents. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement released before the finale of Friends in 2004. “We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate,” their statement read. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

The two remain amicable toward each other. An insider told Entertainment Tonight on May 17, 2022. “Brad and Jen are still friends. They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship.” However, the source confirms they “aren’t getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other.” Brad moved on with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie right after their divorce in 2005 and went to marry the Maleficen t star in 2014.

Meanwhile, Jennifer ended up marrying actor Justin Theroux in 2015. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad on September 19, 2016, while Jennifer and Justin announced their split in 2018. In a joint statement, Jennifer and Justin said that they “decided to part ways as a couple” in December 2017 but they looked “forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Brad and Jennifer are both currently single. A source reported that Brad is still jealous of Jen’s relationship with her other ex-husband. “It’s hard for Brad to see Jen getting so cozy with Justin,” a source told OK! Magazine on December 20, 2021. “The possibility that Jen’s tighter with Justin stings him, for sure.”