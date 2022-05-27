ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens teen arrested in shootings of 2 linked to 'trash talking' on social media

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
A 14-year-old Athens youth was arrested Friday, suspected in the shootings of two other teens involved in a fight that stemmed from “trash talking” on social media, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The shooting of the victims, ages 16 and 17, occurred about 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday at East Carver and Cone drives, police said. The wounds were not life threatening.

The teen suspect was arrested by Clarke County sheriff’s deputies after police identified him as the shooter, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett. The teen is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating where and how the suspect obtained a firearm, Barnett said.

Police reported earlier that the victims had received “denigrating” messages on Instagram and they went looking for the person making the comments.

The youths apparently located that person in the Carver Drive area and a fight ensued which escalated into gunfire.

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting may contact Det. Paul Johnson at (762) 400-7060 or paul.johnson@accgov.com

