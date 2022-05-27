ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Police warn public of kids shooting South Jordan citizens with Orbeez guns

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrBDF_0fskvztS00

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are warning the public of an influx of reports involving citizens being shot by “Orbeez” guns in South Jordan.

The South Jordan Police Department says they’ve responded to multiple incidents in “The District” shopping and dining area recently.

Orbeez guns, which fire out gel pellets, have gained recent notoriety in relation to popular TikTok and social media challenges involving the weapon.

Police say random citizens and bystanders have been targeted and shot by kids wielding these guns.

Authorities say the suspects can be seen “riding electric scooters erratically through the parking lot” among other activities.

SCARY: Taylorsville carjacker breaks into home of mother and infant

“If you have kids who frequent this area, please talk to them about the dangers of this type of behavior,” police say. “We will be increasing our patrols in this area to hopefully reduce the number of these incidents.”

Officers have responded to these Orbeez-related incidents that initially appear to be fights or robberies taking place.

“SoJo has an ordinance restricting the use of an “air gun” which includes the Orbeez gel pellet guns,” police say. “Those engaged in this type of activity could be held criminally or civilly liable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aqT2_0fskvztS00
(Courtesy of South Jordan Police Department)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Police search for missing Box Elder Co. man

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a 19-year-old man who has gone missing from Box Elder County last week. Dylan Rounds, 19, went missing from Lucin, Utah on May 25, according to a Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post. Rounds is 5’10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Former Utah police officer allegedly threatened to kill supervisor

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer has been arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his former supervisor. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect, Jared Chuchran, 42, was a former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.  Authorities say Chuchran allegedly threatened to kill his former supervisor, […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man hits SLCPD police car during stolen car arrest, found with drugs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police officers recovered a heavily damaged stolen vehicle on Monday in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the suspect is a 30-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time. Police discovered the stolen station wagon near 1900 West North Temple. The vehicle […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Utah#Air Gun#Law Enforcement#Orbeez#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Orem shootout suspect booked on attempted murder charges

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly shot at a driver and child after he crashed a stolen car over the weekend was booked on 16 charges Tuesday. Gene Patrick Contreras, 35, allegedly walked away from a crash scene in Orem on Saturday morning around 7:34 a.m. As Contreras walked away from the scene, […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Ogden man allegedly disarms officer, fires police handgun during fight

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly disarming a police officer and firing their handgun on Sunday. Ogden Police say the suspect is Dana Lydell Smith, 29. Authorities first responded to reports that Lydell had allegedly punched a woman in the face before running away. Police were dispatched to a store […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly biting off her sister’s eye during an argument in Salt Lake County. The Unified Police Department says the suspect is a 25-year-old woman. Police say the incident happened on May 27. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, the […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Neighbors react to fatal downtown apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, there was a fatal apartment fire in Salt Lake City at the Silverado Apartments at 243 south and 300 east. One person was found dead at the scene, one was seriously injured and another was critically injured. Three firefighters received minor injuries. Many said they heard a loud […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man still unconscious days after deadly Sandy crash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday morning, Sam Beck was driving to work. That’s when police say Marylee Benavidez, 35, of Sandy, drove a white Toyota 4Runner at high speed through a red light. She, along with her German Shepherd dog in the vehicle, died. 25-year-old Sam Beck was pinned inside his truck. He suffered numerous […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Two hospitalized after Eagle Mountain DUI crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a DUI crash that left two people seriously injured in Eagle Mountain on Sunday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has arrested the suspect Austin Miller, 21. Deputies say the crash happened along Ranches Parkway just before 8 p.m. The suspect, Miller, was allegedly driving over 60 […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
upr.org

Police identify man killed in Salt Lake City shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City has been identified by police, who are continuing a search for the suspects involved. 40-year-old Robert Barros was the victim of the shooting and was reportedly the driver of a silver Chevy Impala, one of two cars associated with the investigation. The other car, a white Honda passenger with dark tinted windows, was occupied by at least two other people that arrived in a parking lot shortly after Barros.
ABC4

2 people flown to hospital following Tooele car crash

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people had to be flown by helicopter to an area hospital after a car crash on SR-179 Monday. Officials say around 2:20 p.m. a 17-year-old driver of a Subaru was traveling southbound on SR-179. The driver attempted to turn left to Pole Canyon when a Dodge pickup truck T-boned the […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Police: Man threatens to blow up Draper Harmons

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Harmons grocery store in Draper. Justin Dredge, 32, is facing one count of Threat of Terrorism, one count of Interfering with an Officer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. Officers with the Draper Police Department (DPD) were dispatched to the […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy