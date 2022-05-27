ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield News-Leader

Lawsuit claims Aurora woman shot by police had been tricked into helping law enforcement

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

The family of a Missouri woman who was shot and killed by Aurora-Marionville police in 2018, has filed a federal lawsuit against the municipalities and the police officers involved.

In May of 2018, Savannah Hill, 21, was shot and killed by an Aurora-Marionville police officer in what was supposed to be a controlled traffic stop to apprehend a suspected drug dealer in the area. Hill was assisting the police in the apprehension of the suspect, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says police have denied that Hill was a confidential informant.

The lawsuit, which alleges Hill's civil rights were violated, states that Hill was only in the car that day because Aurora police officers falsely represented to Hill that she would be charged with multiple felonies and even felony murder if she did not agree to work with the department to bring down the suspected drug dealer.

According to the lawsuit, a month prior to the shooting Hill had driven an overdosing man to a hospital in Aurora to get medical treatment. Her car was allegedly unlawfully searched by Aurora police officers and they found drug paraphernalia. According to the lawsuit, Hill should have been protected from being prosecuted for having those items due to Missouri's "Good Samaritan Law", which states that a person who assists an overdosing person get medical assistance cannot be prosecuted on minor drug charges.

However, the lawsuit says Hill was arrested and told she would be prosecuted unless she assisted police in apprehending a "dangerous drug dealer."

A month later, court documents say Hill was driving around with the suspect ⁠— Mason Farris ⁠— and made arrangements for police to pull over her vehicle and arrest Farris.

However, when officers tried to pull over Hill's vehicle, Farris attempted to take control of the vehicle and pushed down on Hill's leg, causing the vehicle and accelerate and hit one of the officers. An officer then fired into the car and shot Hill in the head.

Hill died a couple of days later. Following her death, the officers involved were investigated but eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Farris was originally charged with felony murder for Hill's death but he pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The lawsuit names the city of Aurora, the city of Marionville and police officers Derek Henson, Derek Zentner, Christopher Kozisek and David Chatman as defendants.

Chatman was the one who fired the shot that killed Hill, according to court documents.

More: Officer who killed Aurora mother once falsified report about alleged police brutality

The lawsuit states that the defendants violated Hill's fourth, fifth and fourteenth amendment rights by violating her rights to "due process" and failing to respect her rights to unlawful searches and unlawful detention, by "tricking" her into becoming a confidential informant and then failing to protect her when she acted in that capacity.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kozisek and Chatman, the two officers present when Hill was shot, used excessive force, stating that "the seizure of Savannah by shooting her in the head was objectively unreasonable under the facts and circumstances confronting the Defendants at the time they shot her."

The lawsuit is seeking damages, and the family is requesting a jury trial.

Hill's family first filed a similar lawsuit at the state level last year, but that lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice in February of this year, according to online court records.

No representatives of the either city of Aurora, the city of Marionville or the Aurora-Marionville Police Department could be reached for comment. Hill's family's lawyer also could not be reached for comment.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Lawsuit claims Aurora woman shot by police had been tricked into helping law enforcement

Comments / 2

Related
KYTV

Investigators say parents locked Springfield child in dog kennel as punishment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police accuse a Springfield couple of abusing their son by locking him naked in a dog kennel as punishment and whipping him with an extension cord. Joseph and Peggy Flores face charges of abuse and neglect. The case dates back to March 2020, when the child was a teenager. Investigators say the abuse happened when schools closed because of COVID-19.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Barry Co. Sheriff asks if you recognize this Porch Pirate

It shows a video clip of a man with a cigarette in his mouth, walk onto a porch, grab the recently delivered boxes. Then walk off into the distance. PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group created and sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shooting#Tricking#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Aurora#Unl
KFVS12

Feds indict 3 for large-scale meth conspiracy in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted three people for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., and Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a six-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 2.
KYTV

Judge sentences Taney County woman in case of neglect

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Taney County man and woman in a case of neglect. Ann Schilling entered a plea of financial exploitation. A judge sentenced her to ten years in prison. According to investigators, Schilling purposely neglected her husband’s mental and physical health. Schilling lived with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Large police presence at Kum and Go on West Bypass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31. Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle […]
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man arrested for assault in Texas County

A Pulaski County man is arrested on assault charges following a traffic stop in Texas County. The incident occurred Sunday near Licking. A woman told officers she was driving just south of the city with Baltazar Ruiz, 31, of Waynesville when she stopped the vehicle and asked him to get out. The woman says that’s when Ruiz exited the vehicle and drew a gun, pointing it at her, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air, pulled the woman from the vehicle, and began punching her. She says he then put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found at Southwest Springfield apartment complex Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police are investigating the discovery today of a man’s body in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments in the 3000 block of West Kingsley St. Police spokeswoman Cris Swaters said the body was found in the body of water just south of the apartment complex early Monday. OzarksFirst will post more information […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Police Identify Body Found In Pond

(KTTS News) — Police have identified the man whose body was found behind a Springfield apartment complex on Monday. KY3 says 22-year-old Brandon Sharp was found in a pond next to the Golden Pond Apartments near Republic and Golden. Foul play has been ruled out. An autopsy is scheduled...
KYTV

Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman killed in a shooting Saturday night in Springfield. Police say Ada Hodgkins, 42, of Springfield, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Glenview Avenue around 10:30 p.m. They found Hodgkins with a gunshot wound. She later died at a Springfield hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri man drowns in the Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Neosho, Mo. man drowned in the Elk River in McDonald County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Matthew Fraizer died Monday night. The drowning happened about a half-mile south of Ginger Blue. Investigators say the water swept him downstream after he tried to retrieve a boat paddle.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Police Investigate Homicide

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a woman has died after a shooting in the 2600-block of South Glenview. Police say 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins was from Springfield. Police have identified a suspect but are still looking for the person. Press Release. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m.,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Howell County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Burglar

Howell County, MO. – On May 25th of 2022, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where the caller and homeowner was holding someone at gunpoint outside their residence. Upon arriving, Deputy Foster of the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the homeowner and a...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy