HHW Gaming: PlayStation Annouces Upcoming Summer State of Play Presentation

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 4 days ago

Source: T3 Magazine / Getty

State of Play is back, and PlayStation is promising to give us a peek at what’s coming.

Friday (May.27), Playstation announced a State of Play presentation is coming, and we can expect to see “exciting reveals” from third-party studios plus “several games in development” for PlayStation VR2.

The 30-minute presentation will not share any information on first-party titles like God of War: Ragnarok . PlayStation is more than likely saving any announcements about the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s God War for its PlayStation Showcase event.

It’s been two months since the last State of Play presentation. It’s almost been a year since the previous PlayStation Showcase arrived in September. We saw the first gameplay footage from God of War: Ragnarok teases for Insomniac’s subsequent Marvel offerings, Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, and the announcement of a Knights of the Old Republic remake and other titles.

As to what we can expect from the State of Play presentation coming June 2nd, your guess is as good as ours. When it comes to PlayStation VR2, it’s been a slow drip. We just learned how the new headset looks and how it differs from the previous model.

One game gamers can look forward to being on the PlayStation’s new VR headset is Horizon Call of the Moutain, a spinoff from Guerrilla’s fantastic Horizon Zero Dawn franchise.

We just hope PlayStation gives us something to be excited about. 2022 has had its ups and downs with gamers with delays being the main culprit.

Xbox Series X owners are already going through it now that they know they will be going into next year with no exclusive titles. Bethesda announced Starfield and Redfall would not be coming in 2022 as initially promised.

But, there have been some bright spots, and some great titles have arrived this year. You can peep that list by heading here.

Are you excited about PlayStation’s upcoming State of Play presentation? Let us know what games you hope they show.

You can watch the State of Play presentation on Twitch or YouTube starting at 3 pm Pacific / 6 pm Eastern / 12:00 am CET.

Photo: T3 Magazine / Getty

