Rochester police investigate death at Park Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department announced they are investigating a death on Park Avenue Friday.
Just after noon, RPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Park Ave. for a welfare check incident and confirmed they have located one deceased individual inside a residence.
Investigators said the death is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit and Monroe County Medical Examiners officers are working to confirm the deceased individual’s identity.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
