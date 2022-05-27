ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester police investigate death at Park Ave.

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department announced they are investigating a death on Park Avenue Friday.

Just after noon, RPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Park Ave. for a welfare check incident and confirmed they have located one deceased individual inside a residence.

Investigators said the death is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit and Monroe County Medical Examiners officers are working to confirm the deceased individual’s identity.

