ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texas day care worker allegedly kicked a 1-year-old child in the head

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlCJG_0fskvJGI00

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas day care worker allegedly kicked a 1-year-old child in the head, officials say.

KAUZ says the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Jazmine Jackson on Thursday after reports of an injured child.

KAUZ says a mother called the police after she went to the day care in Wichita Falls to pick up her children. There, she allegedly saw Jackson “slam one of her children onto her nap mat,” according to court records that KAUZ obtained. The mother also reported the incident to the director, who found video surveillance of the incident.

Jackson allegedly told police she would roll children over when they were on their mats and she didn’t intentionally try to hurt the child, KFDX says, according to court records it obtained. An officer with WFPD watched the surveillance video and saw Jackson allegedly kick the child in the head before slamming the child back on the mat, causing the child to cry.

According to KFDX, the officer believes the child has an internal head injury due to this incident.

Jackson has been booked on a recommended charge of injury to a child and her bond is set at $35,000, according to KFDX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Tuesday after a standoff on Fillmore Street. The situation started just before 9 a.m. during a check welfare and threat call. Police said an armed man, identified as Raymond Figuero, barricaded himself inside of a house.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
poncacitynow.com

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Several Fatal Crashes to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This Memorial Day Weekend is seeing tragedy on the roadways. In Harmon County, police say a man was killed when his car went over a drop off on Highway 30, the passenger is in critical condition. In Sequoyah County, authorities are working on a multi-car...
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
bowienewsonline.com

SO reports the arrest of 3 people

Montague County Sheriff’s deputies and staff from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole division conducted a “home visit” in the county this week and arrested three people on drug-related complaints and a parole violation. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the arrests were made at 111 Quail Run...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Head Injury#Violent Crime#Kfdx#Wfpd#Cox Media Group
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 27, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
bowienewsonline.com

Driver loses control, car flips into ravine

A 39-year-old Alvord woman was injured when her car went off the roadway on State Highway 101 at the edge of Bowie Tuesday afternoon and flipped over coming to rest in a nearby ravine with water. Bowie Police and Bowie EMS and Rescue responded to the scene at 2:22 p.m....
BOWIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Three arrested in connection to weekend murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend on Brown Street. According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to 2100 Brown Street on Saturday, May 21 at about 12:30 pm to investigate a deceased person in the residence. According to the […]
Texoma's Homepage

New details in Brown Street murder arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details emerge about three people arrested in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend on Brown Street. WFPD officers responded to 2100 Brown Street on Saturday, May 21 around 12:20 p.m. to investigate a deceased person. Officers discovered Zachary Wood, 23, of Wichita Falls who they said, appeared […]
Texoma's Homepage

Daycare employee sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park daycare employee has been sentenced for leaving a three year old girl in a van for three hours during blazing August heat. Jessie Granjeno, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 12, to child abandonment and endangerment. 89th District judge Charles Barnard sentenced her to 5 years deferred probation […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
105K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy