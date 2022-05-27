Central Virginia Now at "High" Covid Level

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Central Virginia localities have now entered "High" Covid-19 Community Levels. It comes just a week after Richmond moved into medium, and two weeks after Henrico had upgraded to medium.

As a result, the Richmond-Henrico Health District is recommending people mask while in public. They also recommend people have tests at home to determine if they are positive. Levels are determined not only by cases, but by hospital beds and hospital admissions.

District Epidimiologist Chtaura Jackson does not know when the downswing will start. She does say personal choices will play a role. UVA Health experts estimated on Thursday it will take a few weeks. Jackson does say we are dealing with a highly transmissible variant.