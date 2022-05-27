Chesterhaven Beach development blocked, with provision

CHESTER — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners voted 4-1 to keep a 101-acre property on Piney Creek Road out of the Chester Growth Area. With Commissioner Jim Moran alone in dissent, the decision is consistent with recent board actions denying new development on Kent Island due to public water limitations.

During an April 26 meeting, two other proposals to expand growth areas were similarly dismissed, as the board aligned with the recommendations of the county’s Technical Advisory Committee, which considers whether or not there are enough public facilities to accommodate a planning concept.

Unlike the other properties blocked by the commissioners, the Chester parcel, owned by Chesterhaven Beach Partnership LLP, has already been assigned sewer allocation.

According to a May 10 memo prepared by QA Planning and Zoning officials, Chesterhaven Beach was granted 180 lots in a 1959 plat. Though the property was removed from the Chester Growth Area in 2007 when the Chester/Stevensville Community Plan was adopted, the commissioners granted the owners sewer space in 2011, for which the owners have paid a 20% nonrefundable deposit.

While the plotted area meets the county’s definition for lots of record, according to Planning and Zoning Director Amy Moredock, there are questions about whether or not the density is legally grandfathered under various laws established in Queen Anne’s County after 1959.

In 1993, the Chesterhaven developers filed for conditional use approval with the county to construct apartments, a request eventually denied by the Board of Appeals over concerns about “the grandfathered nature of the 1959 plat,” Moredock said. Decisions by both the Circuit Court and the Court of Special Appeals affirmed the county’s denial, finding “there was never an approved plat or subdivision for any part” of the property.

Moredock said there has never been a locally reviewed decision that validates whether the Chesterhaven lots are legally grandfathered, adding that the commissioners are not authorized to make that decision.

“Because of the nature of its adequate public facilities ordinance, the commissioners do not want to be in a position where they are including that property in the growth area without that determination,” Moredock said in an interview.

In barring the partnership’s request to be included in the growth area, the commissioners said they would reconsider the case “should the property owner seek and obtain a declaratory judgement or equivalent court ruling establishing the legal grandfathering of the lots.”

“Whether that subdivision was grandfathered in after subsequent land use regulations was unclear to me,” Commissioner Chris Corchiarino said, explaining that the board reviewed court opinions and consulted with the county’s legal counsel before making its decision.

“There were logical arguments provided for both sides of the issue,” Corchiarino continued. “With the conflicting information and without more time to resolve that conflict, I was not comfortable adding it to the growth area until something more definitive could be obtained.”

Whether the landowners will seek a different court ruling remains to be seen. The partnership’s attorney, Joseph Stevens, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Though it is not included in the Chester Growth Area, the property, which fronts the Chester River on one side and Piney Creek on another, may still be developed.

According to Planning and Zoning officials, residential use is permitted if the owners build lots with satisfactory private wells. However, multifamily development is “unlikely” without using public water and “realizing 180 residential units...is unlikely without growth allocation,” officials noted.

Addressing the commissioners before the partnership’s request was denied, Stevens said the landowners did not think they’d be able to achieve 180 buildings, despite the 1959 plat. He said that if the property was included in the growth area, the developer was willing to add a covenant for building 130 lots instead — a “rough estimate from the engineers” about what’s plausible on the property with or without water and growth allocation.

A determination from the county on how many lots could be accommodated without public services has not yet been determined.