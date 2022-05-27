ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MD

Chesterhaven Beach development blocked, with provision

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQQgl_0fsksdtl00

CHESTER — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners voted 4-1 to keep a 101-acre property on Piney Creek Road out of the Chester Growth Area. With Commissioner Jim Moran alone in dissent, the decision is consistent with recent board actions denying new development on Kent Island due to public water limitations.

During an April 26 meeting, two other proposals to expand growth areas were similarly dismissed, as the board aligned with the recommendations of the county’s Technical Advisory Committee, which considers whether or not there are enough public facilities to accommodate a planning concept.

Unlike the other properties blocked by the commissioners, the Chester parcel, owned by Chesterhaven Beach Partnership LLP, has already been assigned sewer allocation.

According to a May 10 memo prepared by QA Planning and Zoning officials, Chesterhaven Beach was granted 180 lots in a 1959 plat. Though the property was removed from the Chester Growth Area in 2007 when the Chester/Stevensville Community Plan was adopted, the commissioners granted the owners sewer space in 2011, for which the owners have paid a 20% nonrefundable deposit.

While the plotted area meets the county’s definition for lots of record, according to Planning and Zoning Director Amy Moredock, there are questions about whether or not the density is legally grandfathered under various laws established in Queen Anne’s County after 1959.

In 1993, the Chesterhaven developers filed for conditional use approval with the county to construct apartments, a request eventually denied by the Board of Appeals over concerns about “the grandfathered nature of the 1959 plat,” Moredock said. Decisions by both the Circuit Court and the Court of Special Appeals affirmed the county’s denial, finding “there was never an approved plat or subdivision for any part” of the property.

Moredock said there has never been a locally reviewed decision that validates whether the Chesterhaven lots are legally grandfathered, adding that the commissioners are not authorized to make that decision.

“Because of the nature of its adequate public facilities ordinance, the commissioners do not want to be in a position where they are including that property in the growth area without that determination,” Moredock said in an interview.

In barring the partnership’s request to be included in the growth area, the commissioners said they would reconsider the case “should the property owner seek and obtain a declaratory judgement or equivalent court ruling establishing the legal grandfathering of the lots.”

“Whether that subdivision was grandfathered in after subsequent land use regulations was unclear to me,” Commissioner Chris Corchiarino said, explaining that the board reviewed court opinions and consulted with the county’s legal counsel before making its decision.

“There were logical arguments provided for both sides of the issue,” Corchiarino continued. “With the conflicting information and without more time to resolve that conflict, I was not comfortable adding it to the growth area until something more definitive could be obtained.”

Whether the landowners will seek a different court ruling remains to be seen. The partnership’s attorney, Joseph Stevens, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Though it is not included in the Chester Growth Area, the property, which fronts the Chester River on one side and Piney Creek on another, may still be developed.

According to Planning and Zoning officials, residential use is permitted if the owners build lots with satisfactory private wells. However, multifamily development is “unlikely” without using public water and “realizing 180 residential units...is unlikely without growth allocation,” officials noted.

Addressing the commissioners before the partnership’s request was denied, Stevens said the landowners did not think they’d be able to achieve 180 buildings, despite the 1959 plat. He said that if the property was included in the growth area, the developer was willing to add a covenant for building 130 lots instead — a “rough estimate from the engineers” about what’s plausible on the property with or without water and growth allocation.

A determination from the county on how many lots could be accommodated without public services has not yet been determined.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Monthly

Funding secured for underground tunnel in Ellicott City￼

Howard County announced the closing of a $75 million low-interest federal loan to construct a 5,000-foot-long tunnel in Ellicott City, which will be the largest flood mitigation component of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. The funding was secured through the Environmental Protection Agency’s competitive Water Infrastructure Finance and...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Touts Expanded SNAP Benefits For Students’ Families Over The Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Anne Arundel County students will receive additional financial aid to help their families make ends meet over the summer, county officials announced Tuesday. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said 17,803 students will benefit from the expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid, which provides an extra $100—$30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December. “This is an added benefit on top of the SNAP benefits that are going to be, that families already receive,” said Carnitra White, executive director of the county’s department of social services. White said the Anne Arundel County committed $1.5 million...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, MD
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott To Announce Lawsuit Against Ghost Gun Manufacturer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will announce on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against Ghost Gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc. Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence Kris Brown, Director of Emergency General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Joseph Sakran, and Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan will join him. Scott will make the lawsuit announcement at 11 a.m. These ghost guns are easily ordered on the internet, easily assembled at home, and impossible to trace on the streets. The Baltimore Police Department has previously noted that it has been powerless to stop the proliferation of unregistered guns flooding the city and...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Farmers’ Market in Timonium 2022

The Baltimore County Farmers Market 2022 plans to be open from June 1-October 26. It will be held 10am-1pm on Wednesdays. The Baltimore County Farmers Market is held at the Timonium Fairgrounds. This is its’ 13th year!. The farms represented at the Timonium Fairgrounds Farmers Market in 2022 are:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Moran
CBS Baltimore

Sandy Point State Park Drowning Victim Identified As Hyattsville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Qa Planning And Zoning
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Unveils New Mural By Local Artist

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) unveiled a one-of-a-kind new, permanent, Chesapeake Bay-inspired mural on the exterior wall of the Museum. The mural was painted by famed, local artist, Cindy Fletcher-Holden and funded by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) which is part of the Annapolis City Council.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Drowns At Sandy Point State Park In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man died after he drowned Sunday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Natural Resources Police responded around 12:30 to the park for an unresponsive man pulled from the water, an official said. Officers performed life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated. The man was identified only as a 43-year-old from Prince George’s County. Officials said the man jumped in the bay to cool off while he was out fishing with his family and was swept away in the current. People in another boat were able to pull him out of the water and get him to the marina.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMDT.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Wicomico Co.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Vacant house fire intentionally set, officials say

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A house fire in Dorchester County late last week was intentionally set, according to fire marshals. Officials say they responded to 6066 East New Market Ellwood Road shortly after 4 p.m. Friday for a reported fire in a vacant home. The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, was quickly contained by firefighters with the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools, CCBC to expand early college access programs

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, in partnership with the Community College of Baltimore County, will expand student access to the BCPS/CCBC Tuition Free Program beginning in summer 2022. Currently, the Tuition Free Program covers tuition costs for up to four credit-bearing courses at CCBC for BCPS students in Grades 10 – 12 with grade point averages of 2.5 or higher. … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools, CCBC to expand early college access programs" The post Baltimore County Public Schools, CCBC to expand early college access programs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
29
Followers
141
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy