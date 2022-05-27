Electric customers should check for double billing in Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –The Farmington Electric Utility System says it inadvertently billed twice with customers seeing the second bill on their online account. The utility says it is working to correct the error. Affected customers are not responsible for the extra charges.
Anyone who's been billed twice is asked to call the Farmington Utility System at 505-599-1353.
