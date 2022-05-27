Thandiwe Newton, 49, Enjoys Sushi Date With BF Lonr, 25, After Split From Husband

Image Credit: Backgrid

Thandiwe Newton certainly seems to be enjoying her time with her new beau, 25-year-old musician Lonr. The Westworld star, 49, was spotted out with the Los Angeles-based artist (real name Elijah Dias) at Matsuhisa restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday, May 27. The pair were all smiles as they got cozy outside the famed sushi spot.

Lonr and Thandiwe Newton were spotted together in Los Angeles on May 26, 2022. (Backgrid)

Looking every inch the fashionista, Thandiwe, who recently split from her husband Ol(Oliver) Parker, rocked a colorful pantsuit under a unique graphic coat. Her trademark raven tresses were tied back in a loose bun, as she went virtually makeup free. She topped off the eclectic style with a pair of chunky sandals and an orange beanie. Lonr, meanwhile, kept a preppy vibe in a striped sweater, jeans and some black sneakers.

Although the pair have been keeping relatively low key with their blossoming romance, Lonr did have some words to offer when he was asked about the relationship by Page Six, “From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children,” he said. “That’s all I care about right now.”

The actress had met her estranged producer/director husband while they both worked on a television project back in 1996. Two years later, they married and eventually welcomed three children together: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.

Thandiwe is not only in the midst of a split from her husband of over 20 years — she’s also dealing with the aftermath of reportedly being fired from Magic Mike 3 after getting in a heated argument with its star Channing Tatum, per Page Six. In addition, the film’s production team was reportedly concerned about Thandiwe’s mental health. “Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind,” a source told the outlet. However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”