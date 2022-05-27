ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Thandiwe Newton, 49, Enjoys Sushi Date With BF Lonr, 25, After Split From Husband

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlOwk_0fsksVmp00
Image Credit: Backgrid

Thandiwe Newton certainly seems to be enjoying her time with her new beau, 25-year-old musician Lonr. The Westworld star, 49, was spotted out with the Los Angeles-based artist (real name Elijah Dias) at Matsuhisa restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday, May 27. The pair were all smiles as they got cozy outside the famed sushi spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w82TS_0fsksVmp00
Lonr and Thandiwe Newton were spotted together in Los Angeles on May 26, 2022. (Backgrid)

Looking every inch the fashionista, Thandiwe, who recently split from her husband Ol(Oliver) Parker, rocked a colorful pantsuit under a unique graphic coat. Her trademark raven tresses were tied back in a loose bun, as she went virtually makeup free. She topped off the eclectic style with a pair of chunky sandals and an orange beanie. Lonr, meanwhile, kept a preppy vibe in a striped sweater, jeans and some black sneakers.

Although the pair have been keeping relatively low key with their blossoming romance, Lonr did have some words to offer when he was asked about the relationship by Page Six, “From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children,” he said. “That’s all I care about right now.”

The actress had met her estranged producer/director husband while they both worked on a television project back in 1996. Two years later, they married and eventually welcomed three children together: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.

Thandiwe is not only in the midst of a split from her husband of over 20 years — she’s also dealing with the aftermath of reportedly being fired from Magic Mike 3 after getting in a heated argument with its star Channing Tatum, per Page Six. In addition, the film’s production team was reportedly concerned about Thandiwe’s mental health. “Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind,” a source told the outlet. However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & GF Natasha Bassett Spotted On Romantic St. Tropez Date After Attending Wedding

Elon Musk and his new girlfriend Natasha Bassett appeared to have a relaxing weekend in St. Tropez! The 50-year-old Tesla CEO and his pretty new partner, 29, who were first spotted together in Feb., were photographed sitting outside at a table while having lunch at Cheval Blanc Hotel. They appeared to be engaged in a happy conversation as they smiled and even laughed at some points during the outing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Looks Somber Driving In 1st Photos Since Death Of ‘Beautiful’ Grandma Carol Baldwin

Hailey Bieber appeared somber after the death of her grandmother Carol Baldwin at the age of 92 on May 26. The 25-year-old model was casually dressed in a gray sweatshirt as she was photographed driving in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 27. She kept her blonde hair back in a low-key bun in the evening shots. In one image, she appeared to look to the left as a pair of furry dice could be seen hanging in the vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Stroud: Everything To Know About Mama June’s New Husband

Mama June is a married woman! The 42-year-old We TV star, whose real name is June Shannon, tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in March, according to a report from The Sun. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s new hubby here!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ripley, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son, David, 16, Towers Over The Pop Star, 63, As They Hold Hands At Boxing Event

Madonna, 63, and her son David Banda‘s bond was on full display during their latest outing. The singer and the 16-year-old held hands when they arrived to watch the fight between Davis and Romero at the WBA World Light Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on May 28 and wore Adidas tracksuit outfits. The doting mom’s outfit included a baggy black and white zip-up jacket and matching pants and the teen’s included a red and white v-neck dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Are In ‘Monogamous’ Relationship Amid St. Tropez Getaway

Natasha Bassett, 29, has clearly been keeping up with the Musks! Less than one week after HollywodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Natasha took her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk‘s supermodel mom Maye Musk, 74, as her date to Cannes to support her for her upcoming lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic, Elvis, Natasha and Elon were photographed looking happy and relaxed on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Tatum
HollywoodLife

Bobby Brown Reveals Why Alleged Romance With ‘Crush’ Janet Jackson Didn’t Work

Bobby Brown had a smile on his face while discussing his alleged relationship with Janet Jackson in his A&E Biography special, which aired on May 30. “I had a big crush on Janet,” Bobby admitted. “Everything. Her little smile, her body, dance moves, her little laugh.” While Janet has never publicly spoken about her alleged romance with Bobby, he has previously opened up about the relationship in his memoir. It was also depicted in a Bobby Brown biopic back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse Of 3-Month-Old Son & Stormi’s Little Feet: ‘I Made These’

Kylie Jenner has yet to share photos or the name of her son born on February 2 — but she gave another glimpse of the baby boy! The 24-year-old shared a sweet photo of his little feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker via an Instagram story on Saturday, May 28. The barefoot newborn was right next to his big sister Stormi Webster, 4, for the candid photo. “I made these little feet,” the stunning mom-of-two remarked.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bandana Crop Top As She Eats Ice Cream: Photo

Camila Cabello certainly seemed to be enjoying her time off in Europe, as she shared snaps of herself taking in the sights following her performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The pop princess shared a fun photo album of her escapades via her Instagram on Monday May 30, captioning it with a set of smiley faces. Rocking a casual ensemble of daisy dukes and a bandana crop top as she tucked into some ice cream, Camila was all smiles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Magic Mike#Matsuhisa
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Happy In 1st Birthday Pic Since Dad’s Trial Vs. Amber Heard Began

Lily-Rose Depp stunned in her first photo since dad Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard began. The model was celebrating her 23rd birthday on May 27 in the images, which were both shared to her well-curated Instagram account. Lily-Rose, who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, wore a camisole floral tank top adorned with pink lace for the stunning pictures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Marks Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani is showering her eldest son, Kingston, with love for his 16th birthday! The 52-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to wish Kingston a wonderful birthday with an adorable throwback selfie of them. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_,” she began her post. “I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours … you r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx)”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns In Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘He Was Everything To Me’

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared a heartbreaking tribute for the late actor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday, May 26. Three days later, Jacy took to her Instagram to post an incredible photo album of the happy life they shared together before his untimely death. In the emotional message written alongside the snaps, the 47-year-old beauty remembered the Goodfellas star as “the most beautiful person inside and out.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Stevie Wonder’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 9 Children

Iconic R&B singer Stevie Wonder has surely had an extensive career in the music industry, as he has won a whopping 25 Grammy awards, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters of all time (via Grammy). However, his personal life has clearly been eventful as well. Although he has been married three times, he has fathered nine children with five different women, according to CNN.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’s Becca Kufrin Proposes To BF Thomas Jacobs: ‘He Said Yes’

Congratulations are in order for Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs! The Bachelor in Paradise alums are ready to walk down the aisle together! Becca took to her Instagram on Sunday, May 29 to reveal she popped the question to her handsome beau and that they have been keeping their engagement a “secret” for quite some time! The reality star attached a gorgeous photo album of the couple to the announcement, including a close-up of the ring she gave Thomas, as seen here!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Rocks Overalls As She Goes House Hunting In LA: Photos

Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy