CDC reports ‘high’ COVID community levels in 9 SW, central Virginia localities
(WFXR) — The COVID-19 community transmission level has been elevated for a number of localities in southwest and central Virginia, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranking these localities as either “high” or “medium” risk ahead of the holiday weekend.
On Friday, May 20, the CDC only reported two counties with “high” community levels in the the Commonwealth — Augusta County and Highland County.PREVIOUS: Highland and Augusta counties report ‘high’ COVID community levels
As of this writing, though, the CDC is reporting that the following localities in southwest and central Virginia are at “high” alert levels for the virus:
- Appomattox County
- Bedford County
- Botetourt County
- Charlotte County
- Franklin County
- Halifax County
- Nelson County
- Roanoke City
- Roanoke County
Health officials recommend that residents who live in areas under a “high” COVID transmission level do the following:
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
There are several counties and cities listed as “medium” alert levels by the CDC:
- Amherst County
- Augusta County
- Bath County
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Covington
- Craig County
- Danville
- Floyd County
- Galax
- Henry County
- Highland County
- Lexington
- Lynchburg
- Montgomery County
- Pittsylvania County
- Radford
- Salem
The CDC recommends the following for localities deemed as “medium” COVID transmission level:
- High risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provided about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
