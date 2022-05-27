CDC reports ‘high’ COVID community levels in 9 SW, central Virginia localities

(WFXR) — The COVID-19 community transmission level has been elevated for a number of localities in southwest and central Virginia, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranking these localities as either “high” or “medium” risk ahead of the holiday weekend.

On Friday, May 20, the CDC only reported two counties with “high” community levels in the the Commonwealth — Augusta County and Highland County.

As of this writing, though, the CDC is reporting that the following localities in southwest and central Virginia are at “high” alert levels for the virus:

Appomattox County

Bedford County

Botetourt County

Charlotte County

Franklin County

Halifax County

Nelson County

Roanoke City

Roanoke County

Health officials recommend that residents who live in areas under a “high” COVID transmission level do the following:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

Virginia’s COVID-19 community levels as of May 27, 2022. (Photo courtesy: CDC)

There are several counties and cities listed as “medium” alert levels by the CDC:

Amherst County

Augusta County

Bath County

Campbell County

Carroll County

Covington

Craig County

Danville

Floyd County

Galax

Henry County

Highland County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Montgomery County

Pittsylvania County

Radford

Salem

The CDC recommends the following for localities deemed as “medium” COVID transmission level:

High risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provided about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.