Anniston, AL

‘Life is not a video game’: 6 shot at Anniston graduation party early Friday morning, police say

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Six people were shot and another was hurt fleeing the scene when gunfire erupted early Friday morning at an Anniston graduation party, police said. More than 150 people, ranging in age from 14 to people in their 20s, attended the party at 1204 Front St. when shots were fired Friday “in...

www.al.com

Community Policy