ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOcy9_0fskroZX00

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say.

The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with critical injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital where he died from his injuries hours later. His name has not been released.

Des Moines Police are looking for a vehicle they believe was nearby at the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have witnessed the crash before leaving the area westbound on Watrous. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Des Moines Police at 515-323-8373.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8DI0_0fskroZX00
Police are seeking this vehicle and its driver for information about a fatal crash on Friday, May 27th.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Motorcyclists Identified From Crash With Deer That Occurred On Sunday

The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces homicide charges in a deadly crash that happened in March. Windsor Heights Police say Cameron Slothobuer was speeding when he crossed the center line on a two-lane portion of 63rd Street back on March 26. Police say he slammed into...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Crews battle overnight fire at West Des Moines towing company

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews battled a blaze at Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 South 13th Street in West Des Moines early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were there for hours working to keep the flames from spreading. The burned vehicles were towed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
kniakrls.com

BREAKING: Knoxville Woman Dies in Memorial Day Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision in Knoxville on Memorial Day. Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, died from injuries sustained in a crash with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Willetts Drive. According to a crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a motorcycle operated by Hegwood crossed the centerline, and collided with the front driver’s side of a Chevy Silverado truck operated by Bradley Gilbert of Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived shortly after and began providing emergency medical attention to Hegwood, who was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash in Adair County

(Adair County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Highway 25 and 120th Street in Adair County. Authorities say 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, Iowa died in the crash, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, of Elk Horn, suffered injuries.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Vigil held for man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor 41-year-old William Lewis Kinney IV's memory and find healing after he was killed in amotorcycle crash last week. Many wore shirts featuring Kinney's name and likeness before releasing balloons in his honor. Kinney was riding at high...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Crash Claims on Life

(Winterset) A Winterset man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Highway 169 south of Winterset. Responding Deputies found an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset,...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa authorities ask for help to find gunman who shot 16-year-old

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday. Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the area of Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street.
FORT DODGE, IA
yourfortdodge.com

One Injured in Fort Dodge Shooting Sunday Night

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Alpha Media News has confirmed that a 16 year old male was shot and later life flighted for injuries sustained during a Sunday night shooting outside the Dodger Apartments in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Ryan Gruenberg, at just before...
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa roads see deadly holiday weekend, multiple motorcycle crashes

IOWA – The Iowa State Patrol says nine people died in motor vehicle accidents on Iowa roads over the Memorial Day Weekend, and many of those crashes involved motorcycles. According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, the accidents happened between 6:00 p.m. May 27th and 6:00 a.m. May 31st. The fatal crashes […]
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Drivers Identified from Saturday Morning Crash in Greene County

The drivers from a Saturday morning two vehicle crash in Jefferson have been identified. According to the Jefferson Police Department, officers, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Ambulance responded to the crash at 10:19am on Highway 30, just east of Sparky’s One Stop gas station. The report states that April Hager was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and heading west on the highway. Her vehicle then struck the rear-end of a Case IH Tractor, driven by Edward Irbeck of Dedham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Three killed when semi hits car in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people are dead after a semi crashed into a car near the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo. First responders were called to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00am Monday morning. When they arrived, they found three people in the vehicle dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt. Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash and have not said what led up to the collision.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Three Dead in Monday Morning Waterloo Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Monday Shooting

(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Crash Claims on Life

(Pottawattamie County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:54 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 33- mile marker. The driver, 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was injured in the accident. Authorities say 72-year-old Delbert Barge, of North Platte, Nebraska, a passenger died at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Motorcyclists Injured After Colliding with Deer South of Perry Sunday

Two motorcyclists that hit deer Sunday afternoon south of Perry resulted in injuries. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry 1st Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm on J Avenue near K Trail. The department says two males that were operating motorcycles hit deer in the roadway and suffered injuries. One victim was taken to MercyOne hospital in Des Moines and the other was taken to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. The extent of their injuries is believed to be non life-threatening.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy