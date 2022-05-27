Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say.

The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with critical injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital where he died from his injuries hours later. His name has not been released.

Des Moines Police are looking for a vehicle they believe was nearby at the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have witnessed the crash before leaving the area westbound on Watrous. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Des Moines Police at 515-323-8373.

Police are seeking this vehicle and its driver for information about a fatal crash on Friday, May 27th.

